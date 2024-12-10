Abu Dhabi: TAQA Water Solutions has awarded a AED95 million project to develop a comprehensive Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system across its treatment infrastructure, anchored by a new, centralised control facility. Announced during the IDRA World Congress 2024, the project aims to drive environmental sustainability to enhance operational efficiency, reduce the company’s carbon footprint, and improve wastewater treatment capacity by approximately 20 per cent.

Awarded to Electro Mechanical Company LLC supported by consultants TVA Engineering, and using the latest Siemens technology, at the core of this project is a state-of-the-art SCADA system. The SCADA technology will enable integrated, real-time monitoring and control of TAQA Water Solutions’ extensive network using over 2,000 high-performance sensors, transmitters and instruments. The project will link all plants in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with 91 per cent of TAQA Water Solutions' wastewater collection and treatment assets benefiting from this integration. This ensures seamless, real-time oversight and efficient management across the entire infrastructure with a network that spans over 13,000 kilometres in length, 43 treatment plants and 260 pumping stations.

TAQA Water Solutions will leverage the new SCADA system to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. By analysing and processing data gathered from across the emirate, SCADA enables the company to identify trends, monitor remote sites, and receive real-time event notifications. This proactive approach allows for predictive maintenance and the anticipation and diagnosis of potential issues, optimising operational efficiency.

The data will help inform decisions about the company’s infrastructure and facilities, ensuring that new, upgraded, or existing infrastructure aligns with true operational needs, while adopting sustainable practices powered by the latest water technology. It aims to contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment for communities through early detection of breakdowns, wastewater overflows and leaks.

Key benefits of the centralised Siemens SCADA system upgrade include AI Smart monitoring for enhanced operational efficiency. The project will also reduce its carbon emissions of the treatment plants by up to 13 per cent, equivalent to almost 6,500 metric tonnes annually. The system also aims to deliver a 12 per cent reduction in maintenance costs and lower energy consumption, with total annual savings of more than AED10 million. The project seeks to strengthen security with the latest cybersecurity measures and physical security enhancements.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, said: “This landmark AI-driven, large-scale automation project will significantly enhance TAQA Water Solutions’ operational excellence and environmental sustainability across our water treatment facilities. This strategic project will boost energy efficiency and expand treatment capacity, while reinforcing our commitment to public health and responsible resource management. By embracing the latest innovation, we are securing a sustainable, water-secure future for generations to come.”

Mohamed Abdul Aziz Rubayea Al Mehairi, Chairman of Electro Mechanical Company, Exclusive Agent for Siemens AG in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said: “The new SCADA system will revolutionise TAQA Water Solutions' operations, enabling proactive wastewater management and optimised performance while boosting energy efficiency and ensuring full regulatory compliance. By implementing the latest technology, TAQA Water Solutions is setting a benchmark for the region."

Mohammed Khalifa, CEO Digital Industries for Siemens in the Middle East, said: “Collaboration is essential for tackling today’s water challenges, and we are excited to work alongside TAQA Water Solutions and Electro Mechanical Co. on this project. By leveraging Siemens technology, we aim to enhance system efficiency, improve water quality, and advance sustainability. Together, we are demonstrating how shared expertise can lead to impactful transformation in the water industry.”

-Ends-

About TAQA Water Solutions

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, TAQA Water Solutions, previously known as SWS Holding, is a leading company specialising in sustainable water solutions to transform one of our most valuable natural resources, contribute to sustainable economic development and improve the quality of life. As part of TAQA Group, TAQA Water Solutions has a focus on providing innovative solutions to manage water resources and is committed to delivering world-class solutions that meet the needs of industries and communities.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and to the United Nations SDGs, TAQA Water Solutions acts as a catalyst for promoting smart and sustainable growth through the power of collaboration, mainly B2B and G2G partnerships.

TAQA Water Solutions is the sole entity behind all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the Emirate. With over 1,341,000 m3 collected daily through an extensive 12,800 km network supported by over 250 pumping stations and 42 treatment plants, the company works towards reducing the pressure on natural water resources and promote sustainability and value creation.