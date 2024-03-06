Cairo, Egypt: During a signing ceremony between TAQA Volt, a subsidiary of TAQA Power the electricity operating arm of TAQA Arabia group, the leading energy & utility solutions provider, and Wadi Degla Developments, a significant partnership was forged to address the surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable living solutions. This collaboration aims to install over 14 EV charging stations across Wadi Degla’s real estate projects. Such initiative marks a pivotal step towards enhancing sustainable transportation infrastructure, aligning with Egypt’s 2030 sustainability vision, and catering to the evolving needs of environmentally conscious consumers

Eng. Samy Abdel Kader, Managing Director of TAQA Power, underscores TAQA Volt's leading position in Egypt's shift towards electric mobility, highlighting its status as the first licensed EV Charging Company in the country. With an impressive setup of over 100 operational charging stations, TAQA Volt embodies the company's commitment to facilitating the growing demand for electric vehicles. "Our objective is to scale up our infrastructure to meet the growing appetite for electric vehicles," Abdel Kader articulates, pointing to the strategic partnership with Wadi Degla Developments. This collaboration aims to tackle a significant barrier to EV adoption—the need for accessible and reliable charging solutions. "Our collaboration with Wadi Degla Developments will entail the installation of charging stations designed to be compatible with all EVs, prioritizing durability, reliability, and user-friendliness to ensure customer satisfaction," he elaborates, indicating the initiative's focus on broadening the charging network's reach and versatility.

The initiative is a direct response to market research indicating that 40 % of potential EV buyers are deterred by the limited availability of charging stations. By expanding the charging infrastructure, TAQA Volt not only aims to alleviate these concerns but also to contribute significantly to Egypt's 2030 sustainability vision. "With 40 % of customers hesitant to transition to EVs due to the limited number of current charging stations, this initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to expand the EV charging infrastructure in response to the escalating demand, thereby supporting Egypt's 2030 sustainability vision," Abdel Kader asserts. This strategic approach reflects TAQA Volt's commitment to enhancing the EV ecosystem in Egypt, positioning the company as a key player in the country's sustainable development ambitions.

The 2030 vision sees a progression towards a future where sustainable transportation is no longer just a preference but a reality. A recent survey underscores the growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs) among customers with over 30% planning to transition to EVs within the next five years, and 90% projected to be driving one within the next decade. “This shift in consumer behavior towards greener mobility solutions highlights the imperative need for a robust EV charging infrastructure, a primary focus of our partnership with TAQA Arabia," says Raymond Ahdy, CEO of Wadi Degla Developments.

While the integration of EV charging stations into residential and commercial spaces is increasingly imperative this development is not solely driven by environmental benefits but also by the tangible value it brings to properties. Raymond Ahdy emphasizes the broader implications of incorporating EV charging stations into their projects, stating, "Adding EV charging stations is a pivotal aspect of our sustainable development strategy, aligning with customer preferences for eco-friendly living solutions. This not only strengthens our commitment to sustainability but also positions our developments as contemporary and responsive to market trends." These chargdeveloping stations are perceived as modern and sustainable amenities that enhance property value, appealing to buyers and tenants who prioritize eco-friendly living options. Furthermore, offering EV charging facilities provides a competitive edge in the real estate market, as properties equipped with such infrastructure become increasingly desirable with the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

The collaboration between TAQA Volt and Wadi Degla Developments transcends mere infrastructure development; it represents a proactive initiative that acknowledges the pivotal role of electric vehicles (EVs) in fostering a sustainable future. By proactively addressing the burgeoning demands of the EV market and establishing requisite charging infrastructure, TAQA Volt and Wadi Degla Developments are not only setting a precedent for sustainable living in Egypt but also ensuring that their properties serve as both lucrative investments and catalysts for Egypt’s environmental objectives.

The integration of EV charging stations has become a fundamental amenity, emblematic of the global shift towards eco-conscious transportation alternatives. As the EV sector continues to expand, propelled by technological breakthroughs, governmental incentives, and heightened societal awareness regarding environmental stewardship, the accessibility of charging infrastructure will emerge as a pivotal determinant in shaping consumer preferences and property valuations alike.

About TAQA Arabia:

TAQA Arabia is the leading group in energy distribution and its integrated services in Egypt and the MENA Region, serving more than 1.7 million domestic, industrial, touristic, and commercial clients with their daily needs of natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, petroleum products, and water in 50 Egyptian cities. TAQA Arabia invests, constructs, and operates and maintains energy infrastructure including gas transmission & distribution in 8 governorates, conventional and renewable power generation & distribution, water treatment and desalination services, as well as marketing oil products and lubricants throughout several retail fuel stations across the country branded “TAQA” stations. Through "Master Gas" TAQA Arabia’s CNG Subsidiary, the group operates extensive number of CNG stations and conversion centers, as well as providing off-grid customers with Mobile CNG services to deliver gas to areas far outside gas networks across Egypt and the region.

About Wadi Degla Developments:

Wadi Degla Developments is a fully integrated real estate developer established in 2005 as one of Wadi Degla Holding companies. For over 19 years, Wadi Degla Developments has left its unique mark at prime locations across Egypt as some of the most refined residential and commercial projects and resorts equipped with best-in-class amenities and services and built with robust infrastructure. The company’s land portfolio amounts to 5.5 million sqm spanning 16 projects, including residential neighborhoods such as Pyramids Walk, River Walk, Tijan Maadi, Tijan Zahraa El Maadi, Canal Residence, Victoria Residence, Club Town, Promenade New Cairo, and Neopolis. In addition to touristic resorts including Marina Wadi Degla, Blumar El Dome, Blumar Sokhna, Blumar Hills, Blumar Sidi Abdel Rahman, and Murano.