Dubai, UAE – Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand from Titan Company Limited, has strengthened its UAE footprint with the opening of its 18th store in the country, marking its entry into Dubai South at Ibn Battuta Mall, Andalusia Court. Spanning over 2,000 square feet, the new store represents a significant addition to the brand’s growing retail network and reflects the pace at which Tanishq is scaling its presence across the Emirates.

With 18 operational stores in the UAE and continued investments across key growth corridors, Tanishq’s expansion strategy is clearly gathering momentum. The Dubai South opening follows closely on the launch of another store at the Gold Centre in Dubai Gold Souk, underscoring a calibrated expansion approach that strengthens presence across both established jewellery hubs and emerging residential clusters.

The Ibn Battuta Mall store is part of Titan Company’s broader ambition to consolidate its leadership position in the UAE jewellery market. By combining rapid footprint expansion, strategic location planning, and a diversified product portfolio, Tanishq continues to strengthen its competitive edge and deepen its engagement with customers across Dubai and beyond.

Speaking at the opening, Arun Narayanan, Global CEO – Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said, “We are proud to launch our first store in Dubai South. It reflects our focus on building relevance in markets that represent the future of urban living in the UAE. Dubai South represents a natural next step for our brand’s expansion, combining residential growth with long-term community development, and Titan’s commitment to investing in formats and locations that bring trusted jewellery closer to customers’ everyday lives.”

Expanding on Tanishq’s strategy regarding the new store and the choice of location, he continued, “The Dubai South store is a considered step in Tanishq’s long-term expansion strategy in the UAE, anchored in being present where communities are taking shape. Dubai South is emerging as a key residential and employment hub, supported by infrastructure growth, aviation and logistics-led livelihoods, and a young, upwardly mobile population with a strong cultural connection to jewellery. This location allows us to engage closely with families as they mark important life milestones, reinforcing our intent to build enduring relationships in markets with sustained growth potential.”

The store offers a comprehensive jewellery portfolio, from everyday gold and contemporary diamond jewellery to bridal collections and curated high-value sets. Designed to serve young couples, growing families, and milestone-driven buyers within the 25–45 age group, the location reflects Tanishq’s sharpened focus on fast-growing catchments with strong cultural affinity for gold and increasing demand for diamonds. The product mix has been strategically aligned to the needs of mid- to high-income households, particularly the large South Asian expatriate base that drives consistent jewellery demand in the region.

“The launch of our Dubai South store represents a strategic step in strengthening Tanishq’s footprint in high-growth residential hubs. This market is characterised by young families, milestone-led purchases, and a deep cultural affinity for gold and diamond jewellery. Our focus remains on delivering a comprehensive jewellery offering under one roof, supported by transparent practices, consistent quality, and a retail experience that builds long-term trust. As we continue to expand in the UAE, our approach is anchored in understanding community evolution and aligning our presence with where customers live, celebrate, and invest in life’s most meaningful moments.”

Building on this momentum, Tanishq’s growth journey in the UAE is set to accelerate further. With a strong pipeline of upcoming store openings, the brand continues to actively evaluate new locations across the Emirates as part of its medium- to long-term expansion roadmap. Anchored in a strategy of early entry into emerging residential hubs while reinforcing its presence in established retail destinations, Tanishq is steadily shaping one of the most expansive and thoughtfully curated jewellery retail networks in the region.

About Tanishq:

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product, but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. Tanishq currently has a presence of 430+ stores in India present and has 20+ stores across UAE, Qatar, Oman, Singapore and USA. You can also shop online at www.tanishq.ae

