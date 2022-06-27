Dubai, United Arab Emirates: India’s most trusted jewellery brand is now open in the lively, multicultural neighbourhood of Karama.

Residents who live and work in the vicinity can enjoy Tanishq’s superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and unmatched product quality at their doorstep at the brand’s newest store in Karama Center Shopping Mall.

The fourth Tanishq outlet in Dubai was inaugurated this morning, 27th June 2022, by CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited. Also present were Sunil Sinha, Resident director of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at the Tata Group, Kuruvilla Markose, CEO - International Business Division, Titan Company Ltd, Vandana Bhalla, Marketing Head – International Business Division, Titan Company Ltd and Aditya Singh, Head – Jewellery International Business at Titan Company Limited.

“This has already been a landmark year for Tanishq in the UAE. We opened new stores, including a shop-in-shop at Dubai Mall, showcasing differentiated designs and delivering unparalleled customer service. We have been enjoying a good customer response and good sales during the traditionally busy period of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya. Tanishq Karama is another feather in our cap, and with the expansion into Abu Dhabi just around the corner, we are excited to sustain the momentum,” said Kuruvilla Markose, CEO - International Business Division, Titan Company Ltd, at the opening.

Combining traditional with contemporary, Tanishq’s beautifully designed 2700 square-foot Karama store houses exclusive jewellery collections in 18K and 22K gold and diamonds, solitaires, kundan, polki, and coloured stones. Inspired by the architecture and temples of South India, the store’s interiors are equally noteworthy.

As always Tanishq’s highly trained, multi-lingual, and knowledgeable team will be on hand to guide customers and help them make smart, informed purchases that they can enjoy for generations to come.

“Our increased footprint in the UAE has allowed us to gain major insight into this market and truly understand the diversity of the audience here and their specific wants and needs. We chose a location for our new store in Karama and have ensured that the look and feel as well as the product mix in-store resonates with regular jewellery buyers as well as the dynamic younger generation who call this part of town home,” said Aditya Singh, Head – Jewellery International Business at Titan Company Limited.

Store Addresses: Tanishq Showroom

Karama Center Shopping Mall, Dubai

Al Souq Al Kabeer, Meena Bazaar, Dubai.

La Maison Du Luxe, Dubai Mall, Luxury Avenue, Dubai

Lulu Hypermarket, Ground Floor, Al Barsha, Dubai

-Ends-

Website: www.tanishq.ae

IG: tanishquae

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 340+ stores and is India’s most trusted jewellery brand with an extremely high brand recall.

For media enquiries, please contact Nandini Vohra on email nandini@theguildpr.com