His Excellency Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) praised the efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, that aims to improve the public sector services, in accordance with the highest quality standards, and to enhance government performance and achieve sustainable development.

His Excellency noted that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s honouring of Tamkeen, as represented by the Customer Service Centre in Seef Mall, which has been awarded the gold categorisation by the Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem), reflects His Royal Highness’s vision to improve the quality of government services, ensure customer satisfaction and establish a culture based on excellence, creativity and innovation.

His Excellency Husain Mohamed Rajab, Chief Executive at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), emphasized His Royal Highness’s continuous efforts to enhance the efficiency and quality of government service centers. He said that Tamkeen strives to continuously improve its services through various platforms based on the latest technology, in line with Tamkeen’s recently launched transformation plan to achieve greater economic impact and encourage enterprises to benefit from Tamkeen’s support .

It is worth noting that Tamkeen’s Customer Service centre in Seef Mall was awarded Taqyeem’s gold categorisation for the third time in a row, along with its branch at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which previously received the same award.

The award comes as part of Tamkeen’s efforts and achievements over the past fifteen years to support the national economy and upgrade its customer service offerings for both individuals and enterprises to create sustainable growth and positive impact, in line with the national priorities and the economic recovery plan.

Tamkeen’s Customer Service Centers offer a distinguished customer experience that caters to the public’s needs at each stage. In response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamkeen introduced the virtual branch service to ensure the continuity of delivering their services and provide customers with the opportunity to visually consult with experienced Customer Service Advisors. In addition, the appointment booking feature was introduced to ensure a seamless and fast customer experience. Tamkeen also ensured the diversification of its service channels and introduced the Chatbot feature which is accessible around the clock on the official website and can provide information regarding Tamkeen’s new support programs and initiatives in both Arabic and English languages.