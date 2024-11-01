The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" announced its support for more than 70 Bahraini employees at Awal Dairy Company as part of the "Wage Increment" program, which aims to support the career development of Bahraini professionals in the private sector.

Tamkeen’s support aligns with its 2024 strategic priorities, under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises to drive impact and sustainable development in the economy.

Mr. Khalid Al-Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” commented: "We are proud to see the growth and development of local factories which contributes to creating job opportunities for Bahrainis, in addition to enhancing food security and facilitating the reach of local products to global markets. We have witnessed the factory's growth through utilizing our various support programs. Last year, the factory availed various enterprise support programs to develop operational processes and expand productivity, which lead this year to career development prospects for Bahraini employees at the company through the “Wage Increment” program.” He added, "This support enriches the growing industrial sector, which contributed 14.4% to national GDP in the second quarter of this year."

In addition, Mr. Khalid Yousef Abdulrahman, Vice Chairman of Awal Dairy, praised Tamkeen's support, stating: "Tamkeen’s support has enriched the growth and development of Awal Dairy Company. We expanded our operations in previous years using the enterprise support programs, which have enabled career development opportunities for local talent this year. We are proud to achieve a Bahrainization rate of 55% in the factory, and we look forward to creating more job opportunities for national talent in the upcoming period."

Established in 1963, Awal Dairy specializes in the production and distribution of dairy products as well as natural juices and ice cream, with brands including "Noor," "Awal," and "Fabion."

It is worth noting that Tamkeen has launched a range of programs aimed at supporting the employment and career development of national talent, with the goal of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment and making the private sector the engine of economic growth in the Kingdom.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

