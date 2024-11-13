The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” announced its support for more than fifty Bahraini employees at "Sitra Meat Factory," in addition to the factory's expansion which resulted in doubling its production capacity. This support comes through various programs under Tamkeen’s main three pillars of support programs: employment, career development, and enterprise support.

Tamkeen’s support for "Sitra Meat Factory" aligns with its strategic priorities for 2024, focused around three main pillars: creating quality employment opportunities, supporting the career growth of Bahrainis in the private sector, and supporting private sector enterprises, thus contributing to sustainable economic growth.

On this occasion, Khalid Al-Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at Tamkeen, highlighted that the support extended to manufacturers of food products reflects Tamkeen's commitment to facilitating this sector, as it plays a major role in bolstering the national economy and generating job opportunities for Bahrainis.

He added: "Sitra Meat Factory is one of the leading Bahraini enterprises in the food manufacturing sector, which we have supported since inception. We have observed its growth over the past years and are proud to see such businesses continue to develop and grow, enhancing productivity and providing promising employment and career development opportunities for local talent.”

Mr. Abdula Jaafar, the founder of Sitra Meat Company expressed his appreciation for Tamkeen’s support in achieving the factory's expansion goals and said: "We truly appreciate the efforts of Tamkeen, which have enabled us to double the factory’s productivity and create promising job opportunities for local talent. We have also rewarded employees by planning their career development and increasing their wages. The factory’s expansion and the rising local demand for our products have inspired us to meet the needs of regional markets. As a result, we participated in the Saudi Food Exhibition, held in Riyadh earlier this year, and with Tamkeen’s support, it allowed us to expand our horizons to the neighboring GCC markets."

Sitra Meat Factory is one of the largest Bahraini factories specialized in the production and export of meat to the Gulf countries. Tamkeen’s support aims to help the factory improve production by employing the latest machinery and equipment, which has doubled production capacity and facilitated expansion into local and regional markets. This growth has also created numerous job opportunities for local talent and contributed to the career development of Bahrainis employed at the factory.

Tamkeen has launched a range of programs aimed at supporting the employment and career development of national talent, with the goal of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment and making the private sector the engine of economic growth in the Kingdom.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

