The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" received the 2021 Customer Service Excellence Award within The National Suggestion & Complaint system "Tawasul" through an awards ceremony held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. HRH honored the government agencies that showed distinguished performance through Tawasul over the past year, and who were able to meet the approved evaluation criteria, which focused on speed and efficiency of responses to the complaints and suggestions received through the system.

His Excellency Sh. Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tamkeen praised efforts by the government to continuously develop government systems across all levels and channels, ensuring that best-practice is applied based on community partnership in order to strengthen communication with citizens and improve the overall quality of services provided by the government.

H.E. said, "We have constantly worked from Tamkeen’s establishment to today on our achieving our main objectives, and we are committed to continuing our support in order to make Bahrainis the employee of choice and the private sector the engine of growth in the national economy, in line with the Kingdom’s national priorities and the National Economic Recovery Plan. Tamkeen’s programs were designed to stimulate growth and boost productivity, thus creating sustainable impact in the Kingdom.”

“We commend the government's efforts to continuously develop its services, and we will continue our approach of ensuring both our individual and enterprise customers remain at the core of our priorities. Being recognized for this award demonstrates the commitment and positive spirit within Team Tamkeen. As part of the wider Team Bahrain ecosystem, we are very proud to see how organizations across government have improved the overall customer experience and we welcome the various national initiatives that help enhance services.”

His Excellency Mr. Husain Mohamed Rajab, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, highlighted that the award is a result of Tamkeen’s efforts and achievements over the past fifteen years and it demonstrates Tamkeen’s commitment to providing customers with the highest standard of service, adding that, “We will continue to provide exceptional services to all our customers, having already worked to improve our channels of communication to address their feedback with speed and efficiency. We’ve diversified our service centers by offering a virtual service center, alongside our branches, and the results of our efforts are demonstrated through this award. Over the past two years, we were able to reach a service rate of 100% and we responded to all 1,150 inquiries, suggestions, and complaints received through Tawasul in 2021.”

Tawasul is an essential eChannel which enables citizens and residents to directly share their feedback with various government entities within Bahrain through a dedicated team and according to pre-set performance indicators and timeframes. This ensures that customer concerns are addressed in a timely manner and helps improve the overall services provided to customers.

Tamkeen will continue to build on its strategic direction through the previously announced comprehensive transformation plan by including several initiatives aimed at improving customer satisfaction.

Tamkeen has received a number of local and international awards in various areas related to customer service. Tamkeen was awarded the Golden Trophy for two years in a row by the Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) and has won first place in the Communication Center Award in the Middle East for two consecutive years.

It is important to note that Tamkeen continues to develop its programs and services according to its current strategic direction which focuses on driving high impact for the national economy and which include the launch of 16 programs which target individuals and enterprises, as well as the introduction of a new online portal.