As part of its efforts in monitoring the impact of Tamkeen’s support

Bahrain: His Excellency, Husain Mohamed Rajab, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) met with several enterprises that received support through the recently launched programs. These programs were designed to drive positive economic impact, in line with the national priorities and the economic recovery plan, while also addressing the current and potential market changes.

This initiative is a part of Tamkeen’s continuous efforts to communicate with the enterprises of all sectors and sizes (micro, small, medium and large) and to understand their future aspirations while also exploring how they can utilize Tamkeen’s support in a number of areas, including training, investment, and expansion in order to achieve growth and greater economic impact. These meetings also aim to encourage business owners and entrepreneurs to identify current market opportunities, shedding light on the most important indicators and growth prospects in several sectors, which allows enterprises to pursue sustainable development opportunities while focusing on the optimal utilization of support to maximize the impact of Tamkeen’s programs.

The attendees praised Tamkeen’s initiative emphasizing the importance of this meeting in fostering collaboration opportunities between enterprises that benefitted from the support and Tamkeen for the purpose of achieving Tamkeen’s strategic objectives.

Noorhan Ali Al-Zan, Founder of Noor Coaching said: “The consultation meeting was an amazing opportunity to interact with Tamkeen’s Chief Executive and Executive Management. The discussions showcased Tamkeen’s genuine interest to not only support entrepreneurs but identify challenges and develop strategies to drive sustainable and successful Bahraini businesses. Tamkeen’s new strategies and programs, especially the Start My Business program, are user-friendly, accommodative and pivotal for any new business venture.”

For his part, Mohammed Al Musallam, Founder of Padel Mania hailed the continuous efforts of Tamkeen’s team to ensure communication with business owners and listen to their input. He stated: “We thank Tamkeen’s team under the leadership of the Chief Executive, HE Husain Mohamed Rajab, for their active role in developing the economic ecosystem in Bahrain by communicating directly with business owners and supporting them to grow and expand their businesses both locally and internationally”. Furthermore, Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the recently launched programs, highlighting the ease of the application process and the responsiveness from the client servicing team.