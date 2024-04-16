Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund (Tamkeen), in partnership with Bahrain Polytechnic, announced the launch of the second phase of its Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) program. The initiative aims to enhance the cloud computing skills of Bahraini talent and bolster the Kingdom’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems. The second phase builds on the success of the first, and was designed to support its promising graduates by providing them with a platform to develop and accelerate their concepts in the market.

Based on the first phase outputs, the second phase supports participants in establishing startups, expanding the scope of their businesses, and enhancing their competitiveness in local, regional, and international markets. The program aims to expand the use of cloud computing technologies, facilitate the delivery of services, generate innovative solutions to a range of challenges, and encourage qualified Bahraini professionals to embark on entrepreneurial journeys. Moreover, it contributes to the growth of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, a key contributor to the national economy, which accounted for 6.8% of the Kingdom's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 and serves as a primary driver for its digital transformation.

“This collaboration with Bahrain Polytechnic is aimed at developing the cloud computing skills of Bahraini professionals and helping to transform their innovative concepts into successful businesses,” said Tamkeen Executive Director of Program Development and Partnerships Mr. Ali Hassan.

“The partnership also aligns with the objectives of the Kingdom's digital government strategy, aiming to enhance the private sector’s role as a key driver of national economic growth and promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Additionally, it supports the professional development of Bahraini talent by equipping them with new and emerging digital skills, ultimately making Bahraini citizens the preferred choice in the local and international job markets.”

In addition to the Cloud Innovation Center at Bahrain Polytechnic, Tamkeen also provides support to a similar program at the University of Bahrain. Since their inception, these Cloud Innovation Centers have together supported 106 students, encouraging them to innovate solutions through intensive hands-on training facilitated by experts from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This has resulted in 34 innovative models, which have been proposed as solutions to challenges faced by the public sector.

“We are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders in innovation and establishing a new standard for supporting startups and fostering their growth,” added Bahrain Polytechnic Dean of Applied Research and Enterprise Dr. Philippe Pringuet.

“Cloud computing technologies will see widespread adoption across sectors, which is why it is critical that we provide the necessary training to develop the skills of Bahraini professionals in this field.”

The initiative complements a series of other partnerships recently launched by Tamkeen, including training support for Bahraini talent in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in collaboration with AWS and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). Additionally, Tamkeen's collaboration with KPMG supports the employment and training of Bahrainis at the company's Low Code Center of Excellence, as part of efforts to enhance the capabilities of local talent and provide them with training opportunities to address skill gaps in the market.

This program aligns with Tamkeen's 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through creating employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

-Ends-