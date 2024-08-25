As part of a comprehensive plan to enhance regulatory procedures and transparency, the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” approved a whistleblowing policy. This initiative aims to implement and uphold the highest standards of institutional oversight, as well as strengthening the framework of cooperation between Tamkeen and all members of the community, including both beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries of the support programs offered.

The plan also includes an expansion of the dedicated channels for reporting violations, where Tamkeen has launched a dedicated whistleblowing page on the website for reporting violations related to the support programs. The channel acts as a platform for all employees, training service providers, business owners, and customers benefiting from Tamkeen’s programs can submit their cases with complete confidentiality and security. This new webpage is an addition to the existing available channels, which include the hotline and email.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) highlighted Tamkeen’s active role within Team Bahrain and the importance of collaboration with other key players in the ecosystem to achieve national goals and contribute to the advancement of the Kingdom of Bahrain. She added: “We strongly believe in the important role community partnership can play in safeguarding public funds through providing direct channels for all clients to communicate with Tamkeen confidentially. This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure optimal use of support programs and to encourage affected individuals to report any violations or suspicions. Such reports will be forwarded to the relevant authorities if necessary. This complements our other efforts to update regulatory procedures, increase inspection visits, and enhance integration with partners to minimize any violations, abuses, or misuse of support.”

Tamkeen had previously announced the formation of a specialized team to oversee individual programs and detect any cases of illegal employment or wage manipulation. Additionally, several of the fund’s employees have been granted the status of judicial officers to enhance the legal frameworks followed in regulatory and monitoring procedures. This also aims to develop work mechanisms between “Tamkeen” and relevant authorities to take the necessary measures concerning the cases identified.

Individuals interested in submitting a report can visit the official Tamkeen website at www.Tamkeen.bh//whistleblowing-form to fill out the designated form. Cases can also be reported through any of Tamkeen’s channels, such as the dedicated hotline for reporting violations at 17383383 or via email.