Taly and Just2Pay, two leading companies in Egypt’s digital payment sector, are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing technological integration and delivering innovative solutions to support digital transformation in payment operations. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize the payment ecosystem in Egypt, offering seamless, secure, and efficient solutions to businesses and consumers alike.

The collaboration includes the integration of Taly’s advanced Electronic Cash Register (ECR) system with Just2Pay’s Point of Sale (POS) systems at merchant locations. This integration will streamline payment processing, improving operational efficiency and ensuring smoother transactions for businesses. By combining Taly’s secure and fast payment solutions with Just2Pay’s widely-used POS systems, the partnership will empower merchants with a more effective way to manage payments.

Additionally, Taly will support the development of payment acceptance features within the Just2Pay mobile application for merchants, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, restaurant management system, and advanced point-of-sale systems. This new feature will allow merchants to manage and accept payments directly through their mobile devices, enhancing convenience and accessibility while keeping payments secure and easy to monitor.

The partnership also includes the deployment of a comprehensive online payment solution. Taly will enable the Just2Pay merchant website platform with a payment gateway, making it easier for merchants to accept and manage online payments. This integration will provide merchants with a powerful, all-in-one tool to handle payments both in-store and online with ease.

As part of their commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, both companies are offering free subscriptions ranging from 3 to 6 months, enabling entrepreneurs to launch and develop their ventures sustainably. This support reflects the parties' dedication to fostering innovation in the business environment and empowering startups to achieve success and growth. Additionally, this initiative contributes to promoting financial inclusion and stimulating the national economy by providing innovative technological solutions to address market challenges.

Mr. Magdy Hassan, CEO of Taly, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Just2Pay to bring seamless and innovative payment solutions to Egypt. Together, we will empower businesses to manage their payments more efficiently and enable them to grow in the digital economy.”

Mr. Ahmed Abdel Moneim, Chairman of Just2Pay, also shared his enthusiasm, saying: “This partnership is a major milestone in our mission to provide businesses with integrated payment solutions. By working with Taly, we are offering merchants the tools they need to simplify their operations and drive growth.”

This collaboration represents a significant movement for both digital and economic transformation in Egypt by providing extensive digital payment solutions. These solutions aim for a secure yet efficient online transactions, meeting the markets’ digital needs, reflecting both Taly’s and Just2Pay’s plan for a digitalized future in Egypt.

Taly, known for its robust digital payment ecosystem and compliance with global security standards, brings a wealth of experience to the collaboration. With certifications such as PCI DSS, 3DS, and PIN Security, Taly ensures that its solutions are secure and reliable. The company’s leadership, including Mr/ Magdy Hassan, CEO of the company, brings over 30 years of experience in the payment industry, making this partnership a significant step toward accelerating digital transformation in Egypt.

Looking ahead, both Just2Pay and Taly are committed to furthering Egypt’s digital transformation, offering businesses powerful tools to improve their operations and contribute to the country's economic growth. This partnership is an important step in enhancing financial inclusion and making digital payment solutions more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

-Ends-

About Just2Pay

Just2Pay is a leading provider of electronic payment solutions, offering a range of services including POS systems, e-commerce solutions, and business management tools.

About Taly

Taly provides a comprehensive digital payment ecosystem for merchants, corporates, banks, consumers, and fintechs. By harnessing the latest technologies, taly acts as a technology enabler, accelerating its customers’ journey toward digital transformation and unlocking new opportunities for financial growth.