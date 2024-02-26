KSA: Tally Solutions, the leading business management software provider is participating at LEAP, which will run from 4th to 7th March in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Participating for the third year, the company will showcase its latest version - TallyPrime 4.0, which aims to simply business operations, ensure seamless communication, assist entrepreneurs in taking insightful decisions and make them compliant. The latest release is set to revolutionize how businesses operate and grow, offering entrepreneurs a trusted partner to unlock their full growth potential. In addition, Tally will also unveil the robust e-Invoicing capabilities tailored specifically for businesses in Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to participate in LEAP and engage with fellow industry peers. LEAP provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our commitment to innovation and empowerment. We look forward to insightful exchanges, collaborations, and best-practices that will drive progress and shape the future of business solutions,” said Vikas Panchal, General Manager - Middle East, Tally Solutions.

At its core, TallyPrime 4.0 embodies the essence of a comprehensive business management solution. It promises to simplify and elevate essential functions, including accounting, invoicing, inventory management, and compliance. With TallyPrime 4.0, businesses can seamlessly harmonize these operations, thereby enhancing overall efficiency and productivity to new heights. Recognizing the need for instantaneous communication in an interconnected world, TallyPrime 4.0 also showcases a pioneering feature—integration with WhatsApp for Business. This integration not only facilitates swift and secure communication with customers but also enhances professionalism for businesses.

The team will also run some interesting and engaging sessions on e-Invoicing in KSA for entrepreneurs attending LEAP. Over the years, Tally has helped thousands of businesses in KSA with their first phase e-invoicing (Generation Phase) requirements by driving free events and webinars. And yet again the company is geared up to help millions more with their e-invoicing ready TallyPrime 4.0 to solve the 2nd phase of e-invoicing (Integration Phase) – latest release TallyPrime 4.0 is fully compliant to support the integration phase and accredited by ZATCA.

With a decade-long presence in the GCC region, Tally has established itself as a key player in the business solutions landscape. Boasting a network of over 200 certified partners and a user base of over 67,000 customers, Tally has been instrumental in simplifying business processes and aiding the growth and sustainability of enterprises in today's tech-driven marketplace.

“Saudi Arabia, in particular, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets, known for its flexibility for small businesses, infrastructure development, and rapid adoption of technology. We are optimistic that this market will serve as a prime opportunity for us to introduce innovative solutions and empower businesses to thrive in the digital age,” added Mr. Panchal.

Tally's strategic expansion into emerging markets such as Egypt, Jordan, and beyond underscores its dedication to serving a diverse range of customers and solidifying its position as a leader in the region. The company's focus on user-friendly software solutions aligns with the evolving compliance landscape, presenting businesses with the simplest tools to facilitate growth while ensuring compliance with regulations.

-Ends-

About Tally Solutions

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd. is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the GAZT, Tally solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 67,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.