Hayo is now Talk360’s exclusive provider for high-performance and cost-efficient voice services in local African markets, enabling seamless calling corridors to keep Africans across the globe connected.

Cape Town, South Africa – Hayo, an innovator in digital solutions in emerging markets, has signed an exclusivity deal with calling app provider Talk360 to enable high-quality and affordable international calling for communities across Africa and around the world. The partnership supports Talk360’s mission to ensure international calling is accessible to all. Hayo is one of the largest and most trusted voice aggregators in the African market, helping Talk360 connect over four million people last year alone.

Talk360’s exclusive partnership with Hayo means that more people across the African diaspora can stay connected with family, friends and businesses in their home countries. Hayo provides competitively priced, high-performance and reliable wholesale voice minutes to Talk360 to enable seamless calling on a global scale. Talk360 delivers these calling capabilities to customers via a user-friendly app interface, offering affordable calls to any mobile or landline number in the world.

“Hayo is focused on enabling on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives. Our partnership with Talk360 shows how we can help to connect African people with high-quality calling that is affordable and reliable. We believe in using our expertise to enable new digital experiences and deliver voice-based communications in new ways. For so many people in emerging markets, calling is still essential, and it is great to support Talk360 as it connects people to the services they need, at the right price point,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “There’s still room for innovation in voice. You just need to have vision.”

The GSMA’s “State of the Mobile Internet 2023” report notes that only 57% of the global population can access mobile internet. There are an estimated 3.4 billion people that are not using over-the-top (OTT) communications services, meaning apps like Talk360 are critical for bridging the gap. The exclusive partnership makes calling more affordable for customers by creating calling corridors with reduced rates due to high traffic volumes.

“Hayo is a great partner that understands our mission and what it takes to deliver quality calling across Africa. High-quality calling means that more people can stay connected and benefit from our services. Our services are growing across Africa with the combination of reliability and ease of use. We’ve made it our mission to give everyone access to voice services, and that has meant accepting extremely low top-up payments while offering top-ups anywhere our users regularly shop,” said Hans Osnabrugge, CEO at Talk360. “We now have a diverse network of digital and physical locations, as well as the world’s first single checkout payment platform combining all local currencies and African payment methods.”

Call credits can easily be purchased from Talk360 in a variety of local currencies, and 200+ payment methods are supported by its network of 500k POS in South Africa and its sister company NjiaPay. The receiver of the call does not need to be connected to the internet, nor own a smartphone. The app can connect calls to 190+ countries, with average call rates ranging from 50-99% cheaper than traditional telcos.

Hayo has 500+ service provider and operator relationships worldwide and is trusted by governments, regulatory authorities, Tier-1 service providers, MNOs, retailers and enterprises across the globe. Alongside telecommunications services, it combines networking, technologies, and digital solutions to deliver on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives, with over 30 years of experience.

About Hayo

Hayo is a global digital service provider that is unlocking the full potential of communications, transformation and innovation in Africa, the Middle East and around the world. It combines networking, technologies, and digital solutions to deliver on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives. It has extensive coverage across the African continent, as well as over 500 service provider relationships globally. Hayo provides bespoke digital solutions for governments, service providers, mobile operators, enterprises, retailers and regulators, spanning voice, SMS, CPaaS, security, IoT and more.

Hayo: Bringing Innovation to Life

www.hayo.net