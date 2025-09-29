Dubai, UAE – In line with its continued dedication to the safety and well-being of delivery riders across the UAE, talabat has announced updated operational standards for all fleet partners. Under the new framework, any company wishing to partner with talabat and deploy riders on the talabat platform, must now meet a defined new set of standards for safety insurance, accident-related medical expenses, and coverage standards. This move underscores talabat’s proactive approach to supporting its fleet partners and sets a new industry benchmark for rider care in the region.

The new framework shall offer broader and more impactful coverage, ensuring the fleet partners to upgrade their riders’ safety insurance to a new standard of protection for those who are at the heart of the operations.

“We understand the vital role riders play in our communities, and we are proud to serve as a key contributor in strengthening the ecosystem that supports them,” said Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE. “Enhancing the accident insurance coverage requirements from our fleet partners is part of our broader duty of care to ensure every rider feels protected and supported in their daily work.”

As part of its continued dedication to rider welfare, talabat has announced updated operational standards for all fleet partners. Through this collaboration, talabat fleet partners will be following a more transparent and efficient claims process, ensuring riders receive timely access to care and clearer support.

This forms part of talabat’s broader efforts to advance safety, upskilling, financial literacy, and community engagement for riders across the region, setting a strong precedent for how platform economies can lead with purpose.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, with millions of active customers. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.

