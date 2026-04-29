Kuwait: Building on the success of its previous sessions, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, hosted the third “Next Tech Gen” (NTG) session at its headquarters in collaboration with LOYAC, the youth empowerment non-profit organization. The initiative aims to empower young talent with practical skills, contributing to the development of the next generation of Kuwait’s technology and innovation leaders.

As part of its education-focused corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, talabat welcomed 30 fresh graduates from diverse academic backgrounds to the latest round of NTG, the company’s long-term knowledge-sharing program, delivered through structured monthly visits to universities, schools, and academies. Through NTG, talabat designs its sessions to bridge the gap between academia and the evolving needs of the labor market.

“As a people-first tech company, we are committed to equipping youth with the skills and knowledge needed to lead the future of Kuwait’s technology and innovation sectors,” commented Amal Bukhamseen, Manager of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait. “Through NTG, we provide a platform for students and fresh graduates to explore their academic knowledge from a real-world perspective, helping them better understand how the industry operates and how they can succeed within it.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with market leaders such as talabat, whose expertise supports our mission to equip Kuwait’s youth with the skills needed for success,” said Nada Ali Pour Daneshi, Professional Empowerment Manager at LOYAC. “By creating opportunities for young professionals to learn directly from industry experts, we contribute to building a generation of future-ready talent capable of supporting Kuwait’s long-term growth.”

During the session, talabat experts shared their insights on marketing, branding, data, and people operations in a series of interactive lectures that enabled participants to explore the real-life application of the academic disciplines they studied. The session also featured a special guest speaker from talabat’s regional Digital Product Team, who covered several topics, including the digital product development lifecycle, artificial intelligence (AI) for business growth, and customer behavior analysis.

This initiative reflects talabat’s ongoing commitment to supporting tech education and preparing a future-ready generation of professionals, in alignment with Kuwait’s national human capital development strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035.