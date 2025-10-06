talabat signs two Memoranda of Understanding; one with the Ministry of Labor, and another with Sonaa El Kheir Foundation and Suez Canal Bank — to promote safer work environments and empower youth.

Cairo, Egypt: Reaffirming its role as a key player in shaping the future of the ecommerce sector, talabat Egypt, the leading technology platform in e-commerce across the Middle East and North Africa, hosted its Annual Partner Awards — a flagship event recognizing the company’s “Partners in Success,” including vendors, suppliers, and institutional collaborators.

The ceremony witnessed high-level governmental attendance, including H.E. Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance; H.E. Dr. Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade; H.E. Mohamed Gobran, Minister of Labour; H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo; H.E. Major General Tarek Marzouk, Governor of Dakahlia; Mr. Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment; Mr. Yasser Sobhi, Deputy Minister of Finance; and Dr. Heba Saleh, President of the Information Technology Institute (ITI). Their participation underscored the growing importance of public-private partnerships in accelerating economic growth and digital transformation in Egypt.

This year’s celebration carried special significance, coinciding with talabat’s fifth anniversary in Egypt — marking half a decade of growth, innovation, and strategic collaboration. Throughout the evening, talabat showcased its key milestones, highlighting inspiring success stories from partners across diverse industries. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the national economy, driving technological innovation, and creating sustainable job opportunities through continuous digital transformation.

During the ceremony, talabat Egypt presented its 2025 Partner Awards, recognizing outstanding partners for their excellence, growth, and impact.

Strategic Partners: Talaat Moustafa Group, Hassan Allam Holding, Vodafone, CIB, and Mastercard — honored for their long-term collaborations in sustainability, digital transformation, and innovative financial solutions.

Partners in Excellence: Nestlé, PepsiCo, Domty, Edita, and Americana Restaurants — recognized for their exceptional contributions to customer experience and operational excellence.

Partners in Success: A diverse selection of restaurants and brands, including Papa John’s, Pizza Station, Buffalo Burger, Bazooka, Cilantro, Kansas Fried Chicken, Ama Sushi, Carrefour, Metro Market, Mars, and Almarai, celebrated for their remarkable performance and customer-centric achievements.

Tech4Good Award: Presented to Misr El Kheir Foundation and Sonaa El Kheir Foundation for Development for their impactful use of technology to drive community development and sustainable social impact.

In line with its mission to build a safer, more inclusive, and sustainable ecosystem, talabat Egypt also signed two landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the event.

The first MoU, signed with the Ministry of Labor under its “Your Safety Matters” initiative, aims to promote occupational safety for delivery riders and ensure safer, more sustainable working conditions. The agreement was signed by Eng. Mohamed Mohsen, Head of Logistics Operations at talabat Egypt, and Ms. Maha Saleh, Head of Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability, in the presence of H.E. Mohamed Gobran, Minister of Labor.

The second MoU was signed between talabat Egypt, Sonaa El Kheir Foundation for Development, and Suez Canal Bank to launch the first phase of the “Sekket Rezk” initiative — an employment and empowerment program designed to create opportunities for youth and underserved communities. The signing was attended by Dr. Mostafa Zamzam, Chairman of Sonaa El Kheir Foundation; Mr. Amr Tantawy, Chairman of Suez Canal Bank; and Dr. Nour El Ziny, Head of Financial Inclusion, Corporate Communications, and CSR at Suez Canal Bank.

Commenting on this significant occasion, Hadeer Shalaby, VP and Managing Director of talabat Egypt, stated: “This milestone event is not only a celebration of five years of growth in Egypt but also a renewal of our commitment to our partners, customers, and community. True success is never achieved alone—it’s built on strong, long-standing partnerships that form the foundation of our journey.” She Added: “Over the past five years, we have built an integrated digital ecosystem that supports Egypt’s e-commerce transformation and creates sustainable employment opportunities for youth. Through continuous collaboration with both government and private sector partners, we aim to further position Egypt as a regional hub for innovation and technology-driven services.”

In the same context, Mohamed Sekkina, General Manager of talabat mart Egypt, said: “The outstanding success of talabat mart is primarily built on the strength and efficiency of our network of suppliers and partner brands, who have been the decisive factor in delivering a fast and reliable shopping experience to the Egyptian customers.” He added: “Recognizing the vital role we play in the Q-commerce sector, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to continuously improving supply chain efficiency and expanding our partnerships to support the rapid growth of this promising sector in Egypt. Our main focus will always remain on quality and innovation, ensuring the best and most seamless service experience for our customers.”

Through its expansive growth strategy, talabat Egypt continues to reinforce its leadership in the MENA region’s e-commerce sector by investing in technology, logistics, and digital payments, while empowering local businesses and fostering youth entrepreneurship. The celebration of five years in Egypt, coupled with its new strategic partnerships, represents a significant step toward sustainable growth and a stronger digital economy, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for innovation and investment.

About talabat Egypt

talabat is a leading technology platform for online ordering, either food ordering, delivery, grocery and convenience retail marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa. talabat operates in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. The company aims to support local businesses and provide a seamless shopping experience for customers, ensuring their orders arrive quickly and offering multiple secure payment methods. talabat mart provides a quick and easy online grocery shopping experience.