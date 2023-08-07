Benefits include no annual card fees, free delivery and talabat credit

Customers can easily and securely apply for ADCB card through talabat app

Abu Dhabi: talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), a leading UAE commercial bank, have joined forces to launch a new credit card with unique benefits for users including talabat credit. Users can seamlessly sign up for the credit card through the talabat app with no additional charges.

The ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’ comes in seven different fun food-themed designs for different foodies. All card users receive the same benefits including a welcome bonus and free delivery on orders from talabat-pro restaurants and stores when ordering from restaurants, convenience stores, pharmacies, and flower shops through the talabat app.

What are the benefits customers will receive with the ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’?

The new talabat ADCB Credit Card, a Platinum Mastercard, carries no annual card fees from ADCB and offers a wide range of unique benefits on talabat.

35% talabat credit back on first 10 orders every month

Customers will be able to receive 35% of their order value back as talabat credit up to a total of AED 350 on the first 10 talabat orders charged to this card each month, that will be posted into their ‘talabat pay wallet’ the following month.

Unlimited free delivery from talabat-pro restaurants and stores

For food orders that are worth AED 50 or more, or AED 100 or above for non-food stores, customers will be eligible for unlimited free delivery from talabat pro restaurants and stores, with no subscription fee.

A welcome bonus of AED 500 talabat credit

Customers will receive a welcome bonus worth AED 500 as talabat credit when they spend a minimum of AED 2,500 with the credit card within 45 days of card issuance.

Monthly talabat credit on spending inside or outside the UAE with the card

Customers who spend with the talabat ADCB credit card inside or outside the country will receive up to 1.25% of the transactions' value back as talabat credit into their talabat pay wallet the following month.

How can customers apply for the ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’?

Applying for the new card is easy and can be done directly through the talabat app in a few simple steps. Alternatively, it’s available through the ADCB website at adcb.com/talabat, by sending an SMS ‘talabat’ to 2626, or by visiting an ADCB bank branch.

What are the available card designs for ‘talabat ADCB Credit Card’?

The co-branded card is available in several food-themed designs to choose from, so customers can choose which kind of foodie they are. Hummus for ‘The Traditionalist’, avocado for ‘The Health Fanatic’, macaroons for ‘The Sweet Tooth’, popcorn for ‘The Snacker’, pizza for ‘The Comfort Eater’, chili peppers for ‘The Daredevil’ and an orange one for the ‘The Everything Foodie’.

What is the eligibility criteria for the talabat ADCB credit card?

Customers should be adults, residents of the UAE and earn a minimum of AED 5,000 per month.

The card will initially be launched on Monday 7 August with a Shari’ah compliant version to follow soon.

-Ends-

About talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.

About ADCB

The ADCB Group is one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Serving over one million customers with a wide range of market-leading products and services, the ADCB Group’s core businesses are Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Treasury & Investments.

With a host of award winning digital solutions and market firsts, the ADCB Group is driving digital innovation in the financial services industry, helping provide the highest levels of service and convenience to its customers and partners.

The ADCB Group operates major financial and non-financial subsidiaries. These subsidiaries include Al Hilal Bank, providing Islamic banking services for retail customers, and ADCB Egypt, providing both corporate and retail banking services.

The ADCB Group is 60.2% owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi through Mubadala Investment Company through its wholly owned subsidiary One Hundred and Fourteenth Investment Company – Sole Proprietorship LLC and trades on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the ticker “ADCB”.

Further information on the ADCB Group can be found at www.adcb.com