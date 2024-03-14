Dubai, United Arab Emirates: talabat UAE, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, has been officially recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in the UAE™ 2024 by Great Place to Work®, a global research, training, and consultancy firm. The announcement comes as part of the prestigious annual ranking that identifies and celebrates the top workplaces in the region.

talabat secured its position among the top workplaces alongside other prominent companies ranging from FMCG, F&B and hospitality brands, placing at number 20 in the large organizations category for 2024, showcasing its commitment to fostering a positive and rewarding work environment.

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE, said: "I am so proud for talabat to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the UAE. This is a testament to the unparalleled culture we have been able to build - one that thrives on diversity, psychological safety, inclusion, and equity. At talabat, we believe in our people as the driving force behind our success, and we prioritize creating a positive and inclusive environment where our employees feel respected and valued.”

Great Place to Work® evaluates companies based on various factors, including employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and management practices. talabat's recognition in this prestigious list reflects its dedication to creating a workplace that values and prioritizes employee wellbeing and professional growth.

About talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.

