Abu Dhabi: In a bid to advance oral healthcare, Tajmeel Clinic, the premium aesthetic and dental services brand by Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in MENA, has launched SmileVerse dental studio, a fully AI-powered dental innovation hub in Abu Dhabi. Designed to eliminate the shortcomings of traditional dentistry, the new center deploys robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced digital workflows in everyday dental practice, ensuring a new standard for precision, comfort, and efficiency in oral healthcare. Located at Al Dar Headquarters, SmileVerse is the latest initiative from Tajmeel Clinic that offers a wide range of premium dental, cosmetology, and dermatology treatments.

The launch event was attended by Brigadier Saif Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of Protocol at Abu Dhabi Police, H.E. Sherifa Al Marzooqi; Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings; and dignitaries from ICP.

Tech-Driven Dentistry for Personalized Treatment

Spearheaded by Dr. Srikanth Narkedamalli, CEO of SmileVerse, the dental studio offers same-day restorations, AI-guided implant placement, and predictive diagnostics under one roof. “A good smile can enhance one’s confidence. Through SmileVerse, we are introducing a host of services that aim to provide personalized, precision care within a short span. Advanced technologies such as robotics and AI can help design smiles and ensure ultra-precision during procedures such as implant placement. This allows us to deliver faster and more accurate treatments,” said Dr. Srikanth.

Its innovative services include Computer-Aided Design (CAD)/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) crowns, veneers, inlays/onlays completed under an hour, AI-powered imaging to detect hidden issues, and Digital Smile Design for a curated smile.

“At Burjeel, we strive to redefine patient care through innovation. By integrating robotics and AI into everyday dentistry, we are enhancing precision and comfort while making advanced oral healthcare more accessible to communities around us. This initiative reflects Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for world-class, tech-enabled medical services,” said Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Through its cutting-edge approach to dentistry, SmileVerse aligns with the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which prioritizes innovation, sustainability, and world-class medical services.

“At Tajmeel, our vision is to go beyond conventional dentistry and redefine how oral care is experienced in the region. With SmileVerse, we are introducing advanced robotics and AI, and creating a platform that empowers patients with faster, safer, and more predictable outcomes. Our goal is to set a global benchmark from Abu Dhabi and make next-generation dental care both accessible and inspiring for the communities we serve,” said Neo Khoei, COO of Tajmeel.