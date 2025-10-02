Taiba has officially launched its new corporate identity at a ceremony held in Riyadh, marking a pivotal milestone in the company’s journey. This transformation positions Taiba as a fully integrated Saudi hospitality platform, reflecting its leadership and role in shaping the future of the Kingdom’s hospitality sector across investment, development, hotel operations, and real estate management.

Taiba’s transformation represents a defining step in the company’s history, as it draws from the deep-rooted traditions of Saudi hospitality to present the world with a new experience under the brand theme “The Charm of Welcome”. The new identity captures the brand’s essence and source of inspiration, symbolizing authenticity, warmth, and openness to the world.

Built on a Forward Hospitality model, the new identity aims to deliver guest experiences characterized by generosity and warmth, as well as precision and professionalism. It reflects an integrated ecosystem that harmonizes innovation with operational agility, while ensuring attentiveness and detail in every interaction that fuses Saudi authenticity with global innovation

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Taiba story," said Sultan bin Badr Al-Otaibi, CEO of Taiba, in his speech at the reveal ceremony. “We are contributing in reshaping the future of Saudi hospitality and presenting our authentic Saudi welcome to the world as a cultural and human experience, lived in every space, detail, and interaction”.

“Building on our Forward Hospitality model, rooted in our heritage, strengthened by our leadership in the sector, and aligned with global standards of excellence, we are redefining the meaning of hospitality and what it can become in the future.”, Al-Otaibi added.

Al-Otaibi elaborated that Taiba’s direction is focused on expanding the investment, development, and operation of a larger portfolio of hospitality assets and delivering elevated guest experiences. He emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering Saudi talent and creating authentic experiences that blend world-class standards with Saudi culture.

Al-Otaibi explained that Taiba’s new identity embodies its ambition to reinforce its leadership in the Saudi hospitality sector by delivering seamless, personalized, and innovative experiences that blend authentic Saudi values with a contemporary spirit.

Taiba’s strategic transformation comes at a crucial time, as Saudi Arabia’s tourism and hospitality sector witnesses unprecedented growth under Vision 2030. With this momentum, Taiba aspires to be the powerhouse that leads the Saudi hospitality industry to new horizons, embodying the Saudi culture with a global touch.

The reveal ceremony also included a media briefing where the CEO highlighted the dimensions of the strategic transformation, unveiled the new identity, and presented the premiere of the brand film.

Concluding the event, Taiba reaffirmed its commitment and determination to continue contributing to building a future worthy of the Kingdom’s stature. The company underscored its mission to transform every space into an experience, every experience into a story, and every interaction into a memorable moment of hospitality, driven by Saudi authenticity and delivered to the highest global standards.

About TAIBA:

TAIBA is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under trading symbol 4090, headquartered in Riyadh. The company traces its legacy back to 1976 and has extensive experience in developing, operating, and managing hospitality, commercial, and residential assets—reflecting its commitment to delivering refined and integrated hospitality experiences.

TAIBA’s operational portfolio includes over 40 properties with more than 8,000 hotel keys across a wide network of hotels and facilities throughout the Kingdom. The company is currently developing over 8 new hotel projects, reinforcing its strategic expansion and presence in key destinations.

TAIBA operates more than 12 hotel brands, including local Saudi brands such as Makarem, and international brands through strategic partnerships with global hospitality leaders like Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Accor, and Millennium, offering a diverse and high-quality hospitality experience.

As a strategic partner to both public and private entities, TAIBA actively contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing premium hospitality destinations that elevate the experience of tourists, guests, and visitors, and enhance quality of life across Saudi cities—including holy cities and other strategically significant locations.

TAIBA adopts a flexible operational model that includes:

Direct investment and development

Strategic investment partnerships

Asset management

Operation of hotels, facilities, and commercial and residential real estate

This model enables the company to expand efficiently across sectors and regions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.