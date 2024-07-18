Taiba Investments is participating in the ‘Year of the Camel: 2024’ celebrations. The initiative, launched by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, aims to promote cultural and local tourism by highlighting the historical and cultural significance of camels and their deep-rooted connection to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The participation reaffirms Taiba Investments’ commitment to the national tourism strategy that aims to enhance the Kingdom's cultural and heritage identity in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and increase Saudi Arabia’s attractiveness as a global tourism and entertainment hub attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030.

Taiba hotels participated in cultural and awareness-building events as part of their preparation for welcoming the Saudi Summer season. The hotels participating in the Year of the Camel celebrations included The Holiday Inn & Suites Al Jubail, The Holiday Inn & Suites Tabuk, Makarem Hotels, Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace, and Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel. The hotels offered unique dishes featuring camel-derived ingredients and a variety of handmade products and souvenirs that reflect the region's and the Kingdom's deep connection to camels, a historical source of pride.

Taiba Investments has been actively involved in initiatives led by the Ministry of Culture, seeking to incorporate local content across its properties. The company had previously participated in the Year of Arabic Calligraphy, the Year of Saudi Coffee, and the Year of Arabic Poetry. It also contributed to cultural seasons like the Ramadan Season and national days.

About Taiba Investments

Established in 1988, Taiba Investments is recognized as a leading hospitality and real estate company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. Its extensive and varied portfolio comprises 39 properties, including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas, with over 7,700 keys and an additional +20 projects in development.

Central to Taiba's commitment to offering exceptional hospitality and accommodation options is its array of specialized Saudi brands. This includes Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Additionally, Taiba's partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, Accor, Millenium Hotels and Resorts, and Hilton Worldwide further enhance its ability to provide a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services to diverse guests.