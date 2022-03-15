Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer announced the application of Internet of Things (IoT) technology at the construction and demolition waste recycling station in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. This step, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, was implemented in cooperation with Al Dhafra Recycling Industries and the UK’s Synthotech.

The IoT technology will enable the C&D Waste Recycling Station to increase operating time to the maximum limit, while also improving energy efficiency through the use of smart remote movement sensors which will monitor the station’s assets and machinery. This technology will connect every device using a cloud-based platform that can produce a detailed analysis of every device’s status.

The technology enables remote monitoring systems at the station to measure the health and status of devices, such as temperature and vibration per minute, providing data that reduces the likelihood of devices going offline and increasing their lifespan, thereby improving the station’s overall efficiency.

Abdul Mohsen Mubarak Al Katheeri, Director of Projects and Facilities at Tadweer, said: “Applying IoT technology at the Center’s C&D waste recycling station is in line with Tadweer’s efforts of keeping up with the latest and most advanced technology and employing it at its facilities. Tadweer is dedicated to building strong partnerships and investing in the latest financial and technological assets and resources, which support our strategic goal of building an integrated waste management and treatment system. We are confident that this technology, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, will maximise productivity and efficiency at the station.”

Ahmed Taher, General Manager of Al Dhafra Recycling Industries, said: “We are thrilled to announce that we are the first to implement remote status monitoring solutions in the region, which will help inform our maintenance programs at the site. We have installed sensors on important assets and machinery, like crushers and horizontal screens in order to prevent unplanned deactivation of devices and raise efficiency at the site. These measures are all in line with sustainable production goals, because by ensuring that equipment operates efficiently, we prevent dangerous and costly equipment failure incidents.”

Idir Boudaoud, CEO of Synthotech, said: “Tadweer’s C&D Waste Recycling Station is the first in the Middle East to apply IoT technology and utilise our comprehensive solutions for improving equipment and machinery efficiency. We are looking forward to cooperating with Tadweer and Al Dhafra Recycling to contribute towards enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the station, as well as contributing towards supporting the adoption of circular economy applications in the waste management sector.”

In 2020, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer inaugurated Phase two of the solar power plant project at the C&D Waste Recycling Station in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi , making it the first station of its kind in the world to have 90% of its operations powered with solar energy. The station produces 5000-7000 tons of recycled materials per day, which are reused in construction projects.Smart wireless sensors monitor critical assets in the recycling plant, linking each device to the Sensoteq Analytix cloud platform that allows for detailed analysis of the device’s health status.

