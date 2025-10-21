Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – TabSense, founded in 2024, is redefining how restaurants operate by introducing the first AI Agentic Point of Sale (PoS) - a system powered by intelligent AI agents that act like digital employees, helping restaurants and cafes scale efficiently without compromising quality or control. Unlike traditional PoS systems that only record transactions, TabSense’s platform uses autonomous AI agents that streamline operations, optimize menus, automate management tasks, and provide actionable insights in real time.

The company currently serves multi-branch and franchise restaurants and cafes across Saudi Arabia and Jordan, with plans to expand regionally and internationally. Its AI-driven infrastructure enables owners and managers to run leaner, more efficient operations while significantly reducing back-office costs.

With this new funding round, TabSense will accelerate product innovation, expand regional sales, and grow its full-stack engineering and AI teams to further advance its agentic intelligence capabilities.

“We built TabSense to give restaurant operators more than just a PoS - we built an intelligent teammate,” said Mohammed Jaber, Co-founder of TabSense. “Our AI agents handle the complex, time-consuming aspects of management - from menu optimization and product recommendations to understanding customer behavior - allowing owners to focus on growth and quality. PoS systems have remained static for decades, and it’s time they evolved into something that drives business performance, not just records it.”

"TabSense stands at the forefront of AI-powered transformation in hospitality, reshaping how the industry operates and engages with customers. We are pleased to support the team to further develop their technology, expand into new markets, and unlock new use cases" said Sara Ebeid, Investment Manager at Jasoor Ventures.

With over 1,000 clients already using TabSense and strategic partnerships with STC and Zain, along with integrations into major financial institutions, the company is positioned for exponential growth across the MENA region and beyond.

About Tabsense

TabSense is redefining the modern point-of-sale, transforming it from a simple transaction tool into a powerful growth engine for restaurants and cafés.

Purpose-built for multi-branch and franchise operations, TabSense combines full-stack cloud infrastructure with generative AI agents that automate management, cut costs, and unlock new revenue streams.

With real-time insights and intelligent automation, TabSense empowers teams to expand faster and operate smarter - without losing control or quality.

Learn more at tabsense.ai/en

