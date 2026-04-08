RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: The latest Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) weekly report for the period ending March 21, 2026, reveals a significant surge in consumer spending, with Restaurants and Cafés processing SAR 1.6 billion in transactions a 15% weekly increase while the broader Food and Beverage segment exceeded SAR 2.1 billion. Remarkably, this SAR 3.7 billion wave confirms that the market remains unaffected by the ongoing regional conflict, showcasing the robustness of the Saudi economy. Amidst this growth, TabSense is officially defining a new category in hospitality technology: the Point of Intelligence (POI). Moving beyond the legacy transaction-recording era defined by first-movers like Foodics, TabSense is leveraging its second-mover advantage to deliver an AI-native architecture that reasons through data rather than just processing it.

"While traditional systems simply record history, our Point of Intelligence architecture is built to create the future of restaurant profitability," said Dr. Mohammad Jaber, Co-Founder and CEO of TabSense. "By transitioning from passive processing to autonomous reasoning, we empower owners to focus on growth while our agents handle the operational complexities of a SAR 3.7 billion weekly market".

This evolution arrives as Riyadh’s dining scene experiences a high-end boom, with new entries like The Vinyl Ember in KAFD and Kantami in Al Malqa demanding sophisticated operational oversight. This local growth aligns with global 2026 POS trends, where the market is shifting from hardware-heavy "fixed tills" to AI-first, cloud-based architectures that prioritize embedded finance, AI driven operational efficiencies and contactless standards. By integrating ZATCA Phase II e-invoicing from day one, TabSense ensures these new dining spots meet strict regulatory mandates while optimizing their bottom line.

For large F&B chains, POI means moving away from static dashboards toward live, conversational analysis. TabSense enables owners to receive immediate answers to complex business questions and performance reports directly via WhatsApp, addressing the "information lag" common in disconnected legacy systems. This momentum is further fueled by the recent launch of their AI fraud detection agent, which provides 24/7 monitoring to eliminate "silent losses" like revenue leaks and unauthorized discounts.

Validation for this new category comes from independent research by Headway, that looked at POS incumbents such as Foodics, Tabsense and others, found that 52% of merchants now choose providers such as Tabsense based on advanced features and ease of use rather than brand name alone. The study highlights a powerful market interest in AI features, with players such as TabSense achieving a system Satisfaction Index and a simplicity score outpacing legacy incumbents. By converting raw data into actionable intelligence, TabSense is helping merchants achieve a documented 7% revenue lift and a 38% increase in EBIT.

About Tabsense

TabSense is redefining the modern point-of-sale, transforming it from a simple transaction tool into a powerful growth engine for restaurants and cafés.

Purpose-built for multi-branch and franchise operations, TabSense combines full-stack cloud infrastructure with generative AI agents that automate management, cut costs, and unlock new revenue streams.

With real-time insights and intelligent automation, TabSense empowers teams to expand faster and operate smarter - without losing control or quality.

Learn more at tabsense.ai/en

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