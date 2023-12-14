Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Following a signing ceremony at the end of its hugely successful participation in COP28, Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, today announces the successful closure of its inaugural AED 600 million Green Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the Green Coordinator, alongside Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB), and Emirates NBD.

This groundbreaking financing agreement, spanning five years, aligns seamlessly with Tabreed's overarching sustainability strategy. The facility is designed to introduce highly efficient cooling solutions into the GCC market, meeting the growing demand for sustainable and innovative technologies.

As an active participant in the Cool Coalition, a prestigious United Nations initiative, Tabreed's operations and objectives are intricately linked with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The AED 600 million raised through this RCF will be exclusively allocated to finance projects and investments that adhere to Tabreed's Green Finance Framework, established in 2022. These encompass diverse initiatives, including the development, procurement, and operation of District Cooling schemes. The funds will also support projects dedicated to enhancing Energy and Water Efficiency and those focused on proficient Wastewater Management.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the Green RCF, Tabreed's Chief Financial Officer, Adel Al Wahedi, said: "This financing agreement is a testament to Tabreed's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. By allocating the proceeds exclusively to green projects, we aim to make a significant impact on environmental preservation and drive advancements in cooling technologies. We are proud to partner with FAB, ADCB, Emirates NBD Capital Limited [as Mandated Lead Arranger] and Emirates NBD Bank [as Original Lender], who share our vision for a more sustainable future."

Fawaz Abusneineh, Acting Head of Global Corporate Finance at FAB, said: “At FAB, we believe that district cooling has a major role to play in the Middle East’s energy efficient future as it is more reliable, more energy efficient, and has less negative environmental impact than standard approaches to air-conditioning. This partnership aligns with and amplifies our commitment to lend, invest, and facilitate over USD135 billion in sustainable and transition financing by 2030. Together we are ensuring that the UAE’s built environment can transition towards a greener future.”

“We are proud to partner with Tabreed in our collective pursuit of the UAE’s ambition for a net zero economy. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing sustainable financing solutions and supporting our clients in their transition towards environmental sustainability. As Sustainalytics’ highest rated diversified bank in the GCC for ESG, ADCB is proud to be bringing its experience and capabilities to support its clients’ green ambitions.” stated a spokesperson from ADCB.

Hitesh Vithal Asarpota, CEO – ENBD Capital Limited and Emirates NBD Capital PSC said: “We are delighted to support Tabreed’s efforts in further decarbonising the district cooling sector. This agreement comes in line with our Sustainable Finance Framework, reinforcing our commitment towards sustainability. As a leading banking group in the region, ENBD is fully aligned with the UAE’s journey to Net Zero, and through such agreements, we enable our stakeholders to play an active role in this transition.”

This financial commitment reaffirms Tabreed’s unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and is at the forefront of pioneering advancements in cooling technologies. The company remains dedicated to leveraging innovative financing solutions to accelerate the transition to sustainable, efficient, and eco-friendly cooling solutions across the region.