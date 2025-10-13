Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tabby, the financial services app, today announced it is deploying NVIDIA HGX systems to begin developing and testing its AI capabilities to better serve a growing base of customers and merchants. The investment establishes local AI factory infrastructure that supports innovation while ensuring data is managed responsibly on local soil.

By hosting its AI infrastructure locally, Tabby will accelerate the development of AI applications across millions of daily interactions:

Customer support: AI-powered tools for Tabby’s customer service teams, enabling faster resolutions in Arabic or English and improving overall service quality.

Security, fraud detection and risk scoring: Advanced models that analyse thousands of data points in real time to spot unusual behaviour, protect customers and merchants, and extend safe credit to more people.

Personalised shopping experiences: AI brings sharper recommendations, wider price comparisons and personalised deals that save shoppers money while driving retailer growth.

This step reflects Tabby’s continued investment in its largest market, while supporting regional ambitions to build world-class digital infrastructure and AI leadership.

Daniil Barkalov, COO and Co-Founder at Tabby, said: “AI is now central to how we create exceptional experiences for our customers and a safer payment ecosystem. With NVIDIA’s HGX systems, we’re investing in faster, more secure capabilities and setting the foundation for sovereign AI in financial services.”

Marc Domenech, Regional Director, Enterprise META Region at NVIDIA, said: "Financial services companies need to maintain data sovereignty and regulatory compliance when deploying AI in complex regional markets. NVIDIA HGX systems and NVIDIA software provide Tabby with the secure, high-performance infrastructure needed to advance AI capabilities in financial services while ensuring data is processed locally."

Tabby begins this new phase of AI adoption with more than 20 million registered users and over 40,000 retail partners across the GCC. With its NVIDIA-accelerated AI infrastructure, Tabby is positioned to deliver faster, safer and more personalised financial services at scale.

About Tabby

Tabby is a financial technology company that helps millions of people in the Middle East to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is headquartered in Riyadh and serves Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

