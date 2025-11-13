Abu Dhabi: Tabadulat, the Shariah-compliant brokerage platform registered with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and recipient of In-Principle Approval from ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), has officially registered as a member of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), becoming part of this globally respected standards-setting body.

This membership signifies Tabadulat’s commitment to upholding the highest levels of Shariah compliance, governance, and transparency, while expanding its ethical investment offerings for Muslim investors worldwide.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Bahrain, AAOIFI is a non-profit international organisation responsible for developing Shariah, accounting, auditing, governance, and ethics standards for Islamic financial institutions and transactions. Often regarded as the “Gold Standard” of Islamic finance, its mission is to standardise and harmonise practices globally, ensuring they align with the principles of Shariah and international best practices.

Samy Mohamad, CEO and Co-founder of Tabadulat, commented: “Joining AAOIFI as a member is a major milestone in our journey to shape the future of Shariah-compliant investing. Our platform was built to provide transparency, accessibility, and equity to every Muslim investor. By aligning with AAOIFI’s globally recognised standards, we’re reinforcing our foundation for growth, especially as we explore real-world asset tokenisation and digital asset trading within an Islamic framework.”

Sheikh Omar Mustafa Ansari, Secretary General of AAOIFI, added: “We are pleased to welcome Tabadulat as a member of AAOIFI. Their focus on digital innovation and commitment to Shariah-compliant investing reflect the forward-looking spirit we aim to promote in the Islamic finance industry.”

Through this collaboration, Tabadulat will benefit from AAOIFI’s comprehensive Shariah and governance frameworks, periodic updates, and training programs. The partnership also opens the door for Tabadulat to contribute to AAOIFI’s working groups and industry dialogues, supporting the continuous development of ethical fintech solutions.

About Tabadulat

Tabadulat is a UAE-based fintech startup and Shariah-compliant investing platform headquartered at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The company received In-Principle Approval from ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in 2025 and is designed to offer 100% Halal investing access to global markets.

Founded in 2024 by Samy Mohamad (ex-Morgan Stanley) and Ali Abdulkadir Ali (formerly of Wahed Invest), Tabadulat provides Muslim investors with a seamless platform to trade global Halal stocks and ETFs with full Shariah screening, real-time compliance alerts, and no Riba with 0% Fees.

With a committed investment of US$2.3 million, Tabadulat aims to fill a longstanding gap in Halal investing by empowering Muslim investors to participate in global markets without compromising their faith. For more information, visit: www.tabadulat.com

