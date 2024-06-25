School will open with a capacity of approximately 1900 students and is the fourth Taaleem school under the Dubai British School network

The new school, a core component of Taaleem’s five-year growth strategy, will offer students world-class educational facilities aligned with National Curriculum for England and Early Years Foundation Stage Curriculum

Taaleem committed to further expanding its educational offerings with Dubai British School Mira scheduled to open in September 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (the "Group" or "Taaleem"), a leading provider of K-12 premium education in the UAE, announces today that it has completed the construction of its much-awaited world-class facility, Dubai British School (“DBS") Jumeira, located in the prime real-estate area of Jumeirah along the Dubai Canal. The campus will open in September 2024 and is expected to cater to approximately 1900 students once fully utilized, further enhancing the UAE's educational offering for citizens and residents.

DBS Jumeira is the fourth institution under the DBS brand, following the success of its esteemed sister schools in Emirates Hills ,Jumeirah Park, and DBS Foundation . Catering to students aged 3 to 18, the school will provide world-class educational facilities for students, following the National Curriculum for England and the Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum. The new campus will initially offer a full primary section from FS1 to Year 6. Eventually, the school will expand to accommodate students from FS1 to Year 13 to reach full capacity.

This latest milestone underscores Taaleem's unwavering dedication to advancing education in the UAE, meeting the demands of a growing population seeking high quality and affordable education. Looking ahead, Taaleem is committed to developing educational excellence in the UAE further exemplified by the upcoming launch of DBS Mira, scheduled to welcome students in September 2025.

Sam Truman, Chief Operating Officer at Taaleem, said:

“I am delighted Taaleem has reached this important milestone with DBS Jumeira set to open to students in September this year. The new school, which is founded on our core values of inclusive learning and community and the fourth school under the DBS brand, offers fantastic learning facilities for all students of all ages and serves as an example of our pursuit of providing unparalleled education in the UAE.

“DBS Jumeira also highlights the execution of our strategic vision and the effective deployment of the capital raised during our IPO. With our five-year strategy firmly in place and DBS Mira scheduled to open in August 2025, we are poised to continually redefine the educational landscape of the UAE, setting new standards for excellence and innovation."

Rebecca Gray, Chief Education Officer at Taaleem added:

"It is with a real sense of pride today that we are announcing the completion of the construction and the opening of Dubai British School Jumeira in September. We will be welcoming nearly 500 new students to our campus and they will soon be able to experience the world-class teaching and facilities that the DBS brand is known for in the UAE. With DBS Mira also set to open next year, the fifth DBS school in our portfolio, I couldn’t be more excited and optimistic about the future, both for Taaleem and the UAE’s education landscape.”

In May 2024, Taaleem's DBS Jumeirah Park attained an 'Outstanding' rating from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) reflecting the high standard of education offered across Taaleem's extensive network of 32 schools. The report identified DBS Jumeirah Park's strong leadership team and excellent facilities, staff, and teaching methods along with its inclusive curriculum, focusing on critical thinking and extracurricular activities for holistic student growth.

About Taaleem

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 32 schools, comprising 10 owned and operated premium private schools, and 22 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. The Group has a student base of +37,961 students and a highly experienced teaching staff from across the world.

About Dubai British Schools (a Taaleem brand)

The Dubai British Schools brand offers a high standard of care and education to families and is Taaleem’s flagship UK premium schools’ brand. Dubai British Schools operates two campuses in Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park, with additional campuses scheduled to open in Jumeira (2024) and Mira (2025). Dubai British Schools has earned a reputation as one of Dubai's ‘Outstanding’ educational institutions.