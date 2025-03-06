Dubai, UAE – Synergy University Dubai proudly celebrates International Women’s Day 2025, reaffirming its commitment to empowering women in education, leadership and beyond.The university continues to lead the way in providing equal opportunities for women to thrive, succeed and shape the future of academia and the professional world with nearly 60% of our employees and faculty being women. International Women’s Day is a moment to reflect on the achievements and contributions of women across all industries.At Synergy University women’s empowerment is at the heart of the institution’s mission and the university strives to create an inclusive, supportive environment that fosters personal growth, professional development and leadership.

Ilia Melnichuk, CEO of Synergy University Dubai shared his thoughts on the occasion: "At Synergy University we celebrate and promote gender equality by creating an environment where women are inspired to lead, innovate and succeed. We actively facilitate and encourage equal opportunities, ensuring women have the right support to thrive. We believe that by empowering women we are shaping a future where equality and progress go hand in hand. This International Women’s Day we reaffirm our commitment to continue inspiring, facilitating and encouraging women to reach their fullest potential."

The leadership team at Synergy University is proud to have strong, dynamic women in key positions, serving as role models for students and professionals alike. Uzma Sindhu, Vice-Director of Education Affairs (Academic and Student Affairs Department) at Synergy University Dubai, emphasised the university’s role in empowering women:"Synergy University has always prioritised the success and well-being of women offering them opportunities to grow both academically and personally. Our vision is to ensure that female students not only gain the knowledge they need but also develop the confidence to pursue leadership roles in any field they choose. On this special day, we celebrate the women who have contributed to our community and inspire future generations to do the same."

Lada Belonosova, Head of Marketing and Project Department at Synergy University Dubai, also shared her perspective: "As a woman leading the marketing and project division at Synergy University, I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of an institution that recognises the power and potential of women. I am committed to helping shape an environment where women are not only encouraged to pursue leadership roles but are equipped with the tools and resources to excel in them. On this International Women’s Day, we honor the contributions of women who continue to inspire, uplift and lead by example."

Through a blend of strong leadership, commitment to diversity, inclusion and sustainability, Synergy University ensures that women have the resources they need to excel while championing eco-conscious practices that benefit future generations. The university stands as a supportive pillar, helping women shatter barriers, navigate challenges and succeed in their careers.

Synergy University Dubai is a progressive higher education institution committed to offering industry-relevant academic programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic global economy. With a strong emphasis on innovation, practical learning, and career readiness, the university prepares students to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s workforce while fostering critical thinking, leadership, and adaptability. Through its forward-looking approach, Synergy University Dubai strives to empower students to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the evolving demands of industry and society. For more information about Synergy University Dubai , please click here.