Dubai, UAE – Synergy University Dubai is excited to announce its participation in GETEX Spring 2025, the region’s leading student recruitment exhibition, taking place from 30 April to 2 May 2025 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre (Zabeel Hall 6, Stand D300).

As a university committed to empowering the next generation of professionals, Synergy University Dubai will present a lineup of globally recognised programmes tailored for the fast-changing demands of today’s job market. Visitors will discover exciting opportunities in high-demand fields such as Hotel and Restaurant Management, Information Systems and Technologies, Global Economy and Sustainability, Innovative Entrepreneurship and Applied Informatics.

“We are here to stay. Synergy University Dubai has entered the UAE market with a clear mission — to bring the best of global education to the region and build a lasting legacy,” said Ilia Melnichuk, CEO of Synergy University Dubai. “We believe in making education accessible, interactive and truly international. Our presence at GETEX is a reflection of that vision and we’re excited to meet the students who will help shape the future with us.”

Adding a unique twist to the exhibition experience, Synergy’s stand will feature interactive elements including a PlayStation gaming station and engaging promo videos, giving visitors a fun, immersive way to explore student life at Synergy. Attendees can also learn about Synergy Discovery Days, where prospective students can book a personalised visit to explore the campus in action.

As part of a special GETEX 2025 promotion, students will receive a 50% discount on registration fees. Additionally, a 50% tuition discount is available for students who make a one-time payment for 1 or 2 semesters across all Bachelor’s, Master’s and EMBA programmes. This offer is valid for the entire duration of the student’s studies and is exclusive to visitors who connect with Synergy at GETEX.

With a strong focus on employability and innovation, Synergy University Dubai goes beyond traditional education by aligning academic programmes with real-world demands. The university fosters a learning environment where students actively engage with industry trends, global perspectives, and emerging technologies. Coupled with a vibrant campus culture and a commitment to excellence, Synergy is playing a vital role in elevating the standards of higher education in the UAE empowering students to thrive in a competitive, global economy.

Join us at GETEX 2025 – Stand D300 – and be part of the next chapter in global education.

About Synergy University Dubai

Synergy University Dubai is a progressive higher education institution committed to offering industry-relevant academic programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic global economy. With a strong emphasis on innovation, practical learning, and career readiness, the university prepares students to meet the challenges of tomorrow's workforce while fostering critical thinking, leadership, and adaptability. Through its forward-looking approach, Synergy University Dubai strives to empower students to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the evolving demands of industry and society.