DOHA, QATAR – Swissôtel, globally recognized for its vitality-led philosophy and mastery of Swiss hospitality, announces the opening of Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha, and Swissôtel Residences Corniche Park Towers Doha marking the brand’s debut in Qatar.

Rising along Doha’s iconic Corniche in the heart of West Bay, the property offers seamless access to the city’s key business and leisure destinations. Guests are within minutes of Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, and Msheireb Downtown, and just a 20-minute drive from Hamad International Airport making it a strategic gateway for travelers looking to explore the city or connect with ease.

The striking honeycomb-inspired façade pays homage to the industrious bee, a symbol of community and purpose, while the interiors echo Qatar’s revered Sidr tree, known for its strength and healing qualities. Together, these elements embody Swissôtel’s philosophy of balance and vitality, brought to life through a distinctly local perspective.

Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha stands as one of the brand’s most significant openings in 2025. The hotel features 342 contemporary guest rooms and suites, alongside 121 branded residences, and serviced apartments designed for both short and extended stays. An Executive Lounge offers curated privileges, complemented by impressive Corniche views. Each space embodies Swissôtel’s pursuit of clarity and comfort, where design flows effortlessly, wellbeing is instinctive, and sleep is perfected with the signature Swissôtel Bed.

The hotel introduces Vitality Rooms, where mindful design and technology converge to restore energy through wellness walls, circadian lighting, and ergonomic spaces. Across its restaurants and lounges, Vitality Cuisine celebrates seasonal produce and nutritional integrity, offering menus that nourish, energise, and inspire.

“This project has been a journey of dedication, collaboration and detail brought to life by a passionate team committed to excellence at every stage much like the harmony found in a beehive, which inspired its design.” said Ian Rydin, General Manager. “Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha reflects our Swiss heritage while embracing the warmth and spirit of Doha. As a flagship, it unites two cultures enhancing Doha’s hospitality scene with a new dimension of vitality-led living and distinctive culinary experiences. “

A Journey of Flavours

Guests are set to embark on a culinary journey at Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha, where six restaurants bring global influences and local inspiration together. Azal bridges Persia and Doha through timeless recipes of saffron rice, rich stews, and pomegranate drinks, reimagining Persian hospitality in a modern setting. At Embers, fire takes center stage, an open-flame grill where chefs craft dishes in full view, blending storytelling and flavor to create shared moments around the primal energy of smoke and heat. The Quarter serves as the social heart of the hotel, offering Corniche views and vitality-inspired menus that shift seamlessly from energizing breakfasts to lively evening gatherings. L’Assiette provides an all-day dining experience bathed in natural light, offering restorative teas and fresh plates that balance nourishment and indulgence. For those seeking a quiet moment or casual catch-up, Node Coffee pairs artisanal pastries with signature blends and brioche breakfasts. Rounding out the collection, Chezelle is a refined patisserie and chocolate boutique where Swiss artistry meets indulgence in handcrafted pralines, delicate pastries, and fine teas.

Vitality at the Core

Pürovel Spa & Sport draws inspiration from the Alpine seasons, offering treatments rooted in nature and vitality-driven classes such as aero yoga, aqua biking, and aqua fitness. With movement and relaxation spaces overlooking the Corniche, it serves as a sanctuary of wellness and renewal in the heart of Doha. Guests can enjoy a rooftop swimming pool at the residences, as well as a hotel pool with panoramic views, ideal for unwinding under the Doha sun. Both the hotel and residences feature 24-hour gyms equipped with state-of-the-art fitness technology and multi-purpose studios designed for yoga, functional training, and group classes, bringing Swissôtel’s philosophy of Vitality to life through every movement, moment, and view.

Meetings, Events & Celebrations

Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha offers flexible event spaces, including a ballroom with sea views, ideal for both business gatherings and special occasions.

“Doha continues to cement its position as one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets, and the opening of Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha marks a defining moment in our regional growth journey. As a flagship property, it embodies Accor’s commitment to premium hospitality in the Middle East where vitality, sustainability, and genuine connection converge to deliver experiences that resonate with today’s travelers.” said Philip Jones, Senior Vice President Operations, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha redefines contemporary hospitality in Qatar, a landmark that brings together vitality, culture, and refined comfort - along Doha’s most celebrated waterfront.

To celebrate the opening, members of ALL Accor will enjoy X4 reward points for stays between 26 October 2025 and 22 February 2026. Members enjoy exclusive benefits including discounts, complimentary upgrades, and late check-out, while earning points redeemable at Accor hotels worldwide.For inquiries and reservations, please email info.swissoteldoha@swissotel.com or visit www.swissotelcornichedoha.com/

About Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha

Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha is the flagship of Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts, located along the Corniche in the heart of West Bay. With 342 guest rooms, suites, and serviced apartments, and 121 branded residences, the property offers uninterrupted sea views, locally inspired dining, and experiences built around balance, craft, and vitality. Where Swiss precision meets Qatari generosity.

About Swissôtel

One of the best-known Swiss brands in the world, Swissôtel offers contemporary hotels infused with the freshness and vitality of alpine energy, rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality. Respected for its intelligent design, quality craftsmanship and mindful approach to sustainability, Swissôtel gives its guests peace of mind to explore the world, discover life’s true rewards and embrace opportunities to ‘live it well’. The Swissôtel brand was founded in 1980 and today numbers more than 30 hotels globally, including flagship properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore, Swissôtel Chicago and Swissôtel Jakarta Pik Avenue. Swissôtel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

