Dubai, UAE – Swisslog, the global leader in innovative robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, will be showcasing its next-generation warehouse automation technologies at the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo, taking place from May 27–29 in Riyadh. The event is a key platform for industry leaders driving innovation across logistics and supply chain sectors in line with Vision 2030.

Swisslog will spotlight its AutoStore multi-temperature solution, a compact and scalable automated storage and retrieval solution that combines high-density storage with the flexibility to meet complex operational needs. The system’s modular design enables seamless integration into existing infrastructures while maintaining minimal disruption and supporting future expansion. Its capabilities allow frozen, chilled, and ambient goods to be stored simultaneously within a single grid. This unique integration not only streamlines operations and reduces facility costs but also enhances energy efficiency and simplifies cold chain logistics.

Rami Younes, General Manager at Swisslog Middle East, commented: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing a logistics revolution shaped by digital transformation and a growing e-commerce market. At Swisslog, we’re proud to support the nation's goal to elevate its logistics market to $15.31 billion by 2030, with tailored automation solutions that address key regional challenges. Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo is the perfect platform to demonstrate how our technologies, like the AutoStore multi-temperature solution, can futureproof fulfilment strategies across industries.”

The AutoStore multi-temperature solution features a smart grid design that allows air circulation between zones, maintaining different temperatures ranging from -25°C to +6°C in one automated system. This helps businesses eliminate the need for multiple cold storage facilities, reduce energy costs by using eco-friendly refrigerants, and increase operator efficiency through the goods-to-person picking model.

Earlier this year, Swisslog reported significant growth in the Middle East, exceeding $60 million in project value across verticals such as food and beverage, grocery, fashion retail, and spare parts logistics. The company is expanding its footprint, with seven implemented or sold sites in Saudi Arabia and a growing team of resident engineers supporting current and future clients.

The company’s client portfolio includes global and regional leaders such as AlMarai, Raha, RoboStores, Unilever, Pepsi, and more. Chalhoub Group and Swisslog recently partnered to launch 'Tawreed,' a state-of-the-art automated distribution hub in KSA designed specifically for the luxury fashion and beauty sector. Powered by Swisslog’s AutoStore solution, the hub is expected to streamline supply chain operations, reduce costs, and provide scalable, high-efficiency storage that supports future expansion.

As the MEA logistics sector generated $83.1 billion in revenue in 2024, it continues to prioritise innovation and infrastructure investment. Swisslog is committed to helping businesses tap into this growth by delivering automation that is reliable, scalable, and aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

