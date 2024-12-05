Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Swiss International School Dubai is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches. This collaboration offers students an exceptional opportunity to prepare for hospitality careers at an early stage and gain both theoretical and practical experience in the sector from one of the world’s leading hospitality institutions while showcasing the integration of Emirati hospitality as a key element of the learning experience.

This partnership reinforces Swiss International School Dubai’s commitment to providing a Swiss-quality education and a pathway to some of Switzerland’s most prestigious universities while emphasizing the distinctive value proposition of the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches as a hub for Emirati hospitality.

The two partners are pioneers in launching a global pathway for hospitality careers, inspiring and enabling individuals to join the rapidly growing industry in the UAE and worldwide. This initiative supports and strengthens ongoing efforts to cultivate skilled talent for the sector. As part of this initiative, the school, a member of the global Nord Anglia Education Group, will incorporate the BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) International Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business and Hospitality into its IB Career-related Program (IBCP). Designed for students aged 16-18, this course is ideal for those aspiring to build careers in the dynamic hospitality industry.

Megan La Caze, Head of Secondary, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches to offer this exceptional course. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our Swiss heritage and Switzerland’s global reputation in hospitality education while also leveraging the rich cultural heritage of Emirati hospitality. It provides our students with world-class hospitality training, enhancing their future university and career opportunities worldwide.”

Ruth Burke, Principal of Swiss International School Dubai, added, “As the only school in the UAE offering this unique opportunity, we are committed to equipping our students with the skills and experiences needed to excel in the hospitality sector. Switzerland’s renowned standing in hospitality education, combined with the expertise of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches, makes this partnership a perfect fit for delivering this internationally respected qualification.”

Students will attend practical lessons at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches twice a month, receiving real-world training alongside their academic studies. They will also have the opportunity to participate in a one-week intensive program at Les Roches in Switzerland during the summer term, further expanding their global perspective and expertise.

Georgette Davey, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches, stated, “Our partnership with Swiss International School Dubai reflects our commitment to advancing hospitality education in the region. This program not only brings Les Roches' 70 years of expertise but also emphasizes the integration of Emirati hospitality, a unique feature that prepares students for transformative careers while honoring the cultural essence of the UAE.”

This program offers students invaluable industry insights and hands-on experience in key hospitality functions, such as food and beverage management, conference and event operations, and front office management. Additionally, modules on luxury, marketing, and customer service will equip them for successful careers in the global hospitality industry. The curriculum also integrates Emirati hospitality, providing students with a deep understanding of local traditions throughout the courses and professional visits.

The BTEC in Hospitality Management is an internationally recognized qualification, serving as a progression route to professional and vocational qualifications in hospitality, business management, and tourism.

About Swiss International School Dubai

Swiss International School Dubai (SISD) is a leading international day and boarding school that blends a global outlook, bilingual approach, and Swiss culture, all while remaining firmly rooted in the Dubai community. Opened in 2015, SISD is the largest Swiss school outside of Switzerland, with over 2,600 students from more than 100 nationalities.

With a mission to inspire confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, SISD offers unique bilingual and STEAM programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class education for students aged 3 to 18.

About Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches

Les Roches, a globally acclaimed hospitality and leisure higher education institution, opened Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches in September 2024. The academy at Zayed Sports City provides hospitality skills and academic knowledge to nurture homegrown talent in the UAE, GCC and Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The institution is initially offering a bachelor's degree and will introduce two master's degrees in 2025.

Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Les Roches ranks in the top 5 in the world’s higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2024).

For more information, visit lesroches.ae.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 33 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.