Swift Day Surgery Centre, a leading healthcare facility in Dubai, is proud to announce the introduction of the state-of-the-art Endo Laser Vein System treatments (ELVeS) for the effective and minimally invasive treatment of varicose veins. This advanced procedure highlights the Centre’s commitment to providing the highest standard of care through cutting-edge medical technology.

Swift also hosts international workshops where doctors from across different regions—These workshops offer highly refined training on the procedure. The participants are from many different parts of the region such as Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Africa, UAE, and Saudi Arabia and are being trained on how to conduct these innovative procedures.

Dr Ashkan Haghshenas, a specialist at the Swift Day Surgery Centre, expressed enthusiasm about the benefits of the new treatment, stating, "The launch of ELVeS laser treatment marks a major breakthrough in varicose vein care. This cutting-edge, minimally invasive option offers patients effective results with minimal recovery time, enabling them to swiftly resume their daily activities." He further added that he has personally performed over 5,000 procedures, showcasing his expertise and the high level of trust that patients place in his care.

Karan Rekhi, Managing Director of the Swift Day Surgery, expressed his excitement about the widespread impact of this new innovation and stated that, "The ELVeS laser treatment is truly a revolutionary approach in varicose vein care, setting new standards for both patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. At Swift, we are proud to be at the forefront of this advancement in varicose vein treatment and we are planning to expand its availability across the UAE, including in centres of excellence like Gargash Hospital Dubai and Reem Hospital in Abu Dhabi. This is just the beginning in making this state-of-the-art treatment accessible to a broader range of patients, not just in Dubai, but across the region."

Varicose veins, a common condition affecting millions of people worldwide, are characterised by swollen, twisted veins that are visible just under the surface of the skin. If left untreated, they can cause discomfort, pain, and lead to more severe health complications.

The ELVeS treatment utilises advanced laser technology to target and close off varicose veins from within, effectively reducing their appearance and alleviating any associated symptoms. This minimally invasive procedure is performed under local anaesthesia, ensuring maximum comfort for patients while offering quicker recovery times. With ELVeS, patients can experience long-lasting relief from the symptoms of varicose veins, and the precision targeting of the laser minimises damage to surrounding tissues, enhancing the overall safety of the procedure.

The Swift Day Surgery Centre continues to lead the way in delivering advanced medical solutions, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care through innovative treatments such as the ELVeS laser procedure.