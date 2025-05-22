The launch represents a historic leap for the UAE’s ambition to become a world hub for high-tech validation

Reflects the company’s mission to set new global standards in automotive, consumer, construction, aerospace and defence

SHARJAH, UAE – In a landmark moment for the UAE’s innovation landscape, SUTSNAX (formerly known as ASPIRELI) has officially inaugurated its state-of-the-art Research, Development & Testing Lab at the Sharjah Research, Technology & Innovation Park (SRTIP).

This major move signifies not only a strategic regional expansion, but also a bold step to offer validation services to all industries in GCC through an ISO IEC 17025 accredited Laboratory.

A Defining Moment for the Region

The inauguration ceremony brought together distinguished leaders, engineering experts, and strategic partners from across Europe, India, North America, and the GCC, marking what can only be described as a historic leap for the UAE’s ambition to become a world hub for high-tech validation and product excellence.

“Our goal is not merely to operate in the future—we are here to define it,” declared Kishore Musale, Chairman of the SUTSNAX Group, during the inaugural address. “With over 2 million square feet of global manufacturing space and strategic footprints across Germany, Austria, Belgium, Slovakia, Mexico, and India, our group stands ready to supply future-generation products that will shape the industries of tomorrow—from electric vehicles to aerospace, medical, robotics, and beyond.”

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO, SRTI Park, commented: “We proudly welcome SUTSNAX to the list of innovation-driven companies doing phenomenal work using next-generation technologies. SUTSNAX’s line of services are in sync with all that SRTI Park stands for --- using innovative technology to create new solutions for industry and common people in general. SUTSNAX represents a welcome addition to our flock of companies and startups engaged in using cutting edge technologies to develop superior innovations.”

A Powerhouse of European Collaboration

Backed by powerful alliances with top-tier European leaders—Quad Industries (Belgium), ThermalTech (Austria), and HSP Engineering (Germany)— the SUTSNAX R&D & Testing Lab brings to the UAE the unmatched precision and excellence of European engineering. These partnerships underpin the lab’s capabilities and ensure that testing conducted at SRTIP Sharjah mirrors highest international standards demanded by brands such as Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, BMW, and Airbus.

Cutting-Edge Testing Under One Roof

Equipped with the most advanced technologies, the facility at SRTIP offers:

Contact and contactless state-of-the-art German measuring equipment

Thermal, vibration, and mechanical durability simulations

Dust and water ingress protection (IP rating)

Salt spray and corrosion resistance

Environmental aging and climate resilience testing

EMI/ EMC/Acoustic/NVH measurement and electrical functionality validation.

Thanks to ISO IEC 17025 accreditation, the SUTSNAX lab will produce reports that are recognised worldwide and are in conformity with European, American or Japanese standards, thus dramatically reducing lead times, costs, and logistical delays.

A Showcase of the Future

Guests at the inauguration were treated to an exclusive unveiling of SUTSNAX’s flexible electronics portfolio—paper-thin, ultra-flexible innovations that are redefining how the world interacts with machines. These next-generation materials are expected to power the evolution of smart mobility, wearable devices, autonomous systems, and intelligent infrastructures.

“This isn’t just about testing components. It’s about accelerating a trillion-dollar transformation,” added the Chairman. “The market for flexible electronics alone is expected to exceed $5 trillion by 2040, and our group is positioned to become a global leader in supplying the components and systems that will drive this revolution.”

Sharjah: The Rising Global Innovation Capital

With the launch of this lab, Sharjah is poised to become a global hub for advanced automotive and aerospace validation, offering global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers a premium testing destination in the heart of the Middle East. Its strategic location bridges East and West, making world accredited validation and development faster, more efficient, and more connected than ever before.

