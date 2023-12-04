State-of-the-art combination of sustainability and road safety features

About 240 tons of CO2 emissions to be saved per truck (vs. Diesel) over 10 years

Environmental commitment in the spirit of COP28

Dubai; RoadSafetyUAE’s Corporate Social Responsibility Partner Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA (DCV MENA) with its authorized General Distributor - Emirates Motor Company Commercial Vehicles (EMC CV) proudly announces the successful handover of the first Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 Tractor Head to DHL Global Forwarding. The momentous occasion took place at the esteemed Mercedes-Benz Training Centre in Dubai, and it was attended by high-ranking executives from RoadSafetyUAE, DHL Global Forwarding, DCV MENA, and EMC CV.

The handover ceremony marks a significant milestone in sustainable transportation, showcasing Daimler Truck’s commitment to fostering a greener future for the commercial vehicle industry. The Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 Tractor Head represents a paradigm shift towards electrification and zero-emission mobility. This state-of-the-art electric vehicle offers a host of cutting-edge features that redefine efficiency, safety, and environmental consciousness.

The eActros 300 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including external Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System, the fifth-generation Active Brake Assist with pedestrian detection, Stability Control Assist (ESP) and the Lane Keeping Assist. The driver’s workspace is fitted with the state of the art and interactive Multimedia Cockpit, as well as the second-generation MirrorCam system, which is installed in the eActros in the place of conventional mirrors. These features prioritize the well-being of both the driver and surrounding road users.

Over the next decade, this transition to electric mobility is projected to yield remarkable results in terms of CO2 reduction. Compared to a conventional diesel Actros, the eActros 300 is expected to save approximately 240 tons* of CO2 over a span of ten years, making a significant contribution to combating climate change and improving air quality. Multiplying this number with the estimated 250,000 trucks on UAE’s roads, the hypothetical savings represent at staggering 60 million tons of CO2 over 10 years!

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE states: “This state-of-the-art electric truck is equipped with advanced safety features like Stability Control Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Active Brake Assist 5, ensuring not only a greener planet but also a safer ride for drivers, pedestrians, and other road users alike. This vehicle ticks all the boxes in terms of state-of-the art sustainability and road safety. It is amazing to witness this launch in the spirit of COP28, which is a strong proof point of the mutual objective of achieving net zero carbon emissions targets.”

*based on the current EU electric energy grid

About Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA (DCV MENA):

Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA FZE (DCV MENA) is one out of 6 Regional Centers worldwide located in Dubai and responsible for all Commercial Vehicles related activities of Daimler Truck in the Middle East and North Africa. The entity is responsible for the group's full commercial vehicles portfolio in the region for the brands of FUSO and Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses– from the FUSO Canter range to the heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz Actros truck. The Regional Center manages Sales and Customer Services & Parts activities for the brands FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Setra in the following markets: Afghanistan, Algeria (Fuso only), Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Sultanate of Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen.

About RoadSafetyUAE:

RoadSafetyUAE’s vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE’s mission is to raise the awareness for our cause and for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE’s award-winning platform engages with all involved stakeholders: public entities, the media, the private sector / corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners, and the individual road users. ‘Tips & Tricks’ for the proper and safe conduct are RoadSafetyUAE’s content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on www.RoadSafetyUAE.com

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director, RoadSafetyUAE

Thomas@RoadSafetyUAE.com