Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Jada “Fund of Funds Company” (a PIF company) has announced a strong commitment to Aliph Capital’s GCC focused fund “Aliph Fund I”. The move reinforces Jada's commitment to supporting SMEs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and underscores the value it sees in strategic, sustainable investments made though private equity and venture capital.

Aliph Capital is an ADGM domiciled alternative investment manager founded by Huda Al-Lawati, targeting US$250 million in commitments. Huda is a leading private equity professional with over 20 years’ experience in emerging markets. The Fund has been anchored by ADQ and targets high quality mid-sized companies across the GCC and employs an active approach focused on value creation and digital transformation, aligning its strategy closely with Jada’s objectives.

Commenting on this, Bandr Alhomaly, CEO of Jada Fund of Funds, said:

"Our alliance with Aliph Capital reflects a joint objective: to bolster SMEs, an integral component of Saudi Arabia's economic framework, and to equip them with capital, talent and technology. We believe that strong managers play a key role by applying their expertise in selecting good assets and guiding portfolio companies towards contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification objectives.”

Huda Al-Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, said:

“I am grateful and honored that Jada has made a significant investment in Aliph Fund I. The potential of SMEs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is vast, and I am delighted that Aliph Capital has the opportunity to play an impactful role in realizing that opportunity”.

About Jada Fund of Funds

Jada was founded in 2018 by the KSA’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), with PIF providing initial investment capital of SAR 4 billion. Jada is tasked with supporting economic diversification efforts by localizing non-oil sector economic growth and by building an institutional private equity and venture capital ecosystem. It is a critical component of the KSA Government’s Vision 2030 initiative; a comprehensive economic and social development plan. Jada currently has 30 funds under management, with SAR 2.8 billion committed. Through these funds, it has supported over 11,000 jobs, by supporting nearly 500 SMEs.

About Aliph Capital

Established in 2021, Aliph Capital is an ADGM-based private equity fund manager focused on midmarket and emerging high-growth enterprises in the GCC. Aliph provides growth capital to attractive companies across the GCC with an active ownership model focused on growth, sustainability and bridging the old and new economy gap through digitization and tech enablement. Aliph invests in businesses which create positive economic, social and environmental impact for GCC nations, while generating attractive returns.

For more information, visit aliph.capital or write to info@aliph.capital. You can also follow Aliph on LinkedIn.