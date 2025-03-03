Careem Food brings back “Eat a Plate to Fill a Plate” in collaboration with World Food Programme and over 500 restaurants

Food baskets can be purchased and donated through Careem Groceries, in partnership with the UAE Food Bank

Dubai, UAE: This Ramadan, Careem is helping customers give back to their communities when ordering food or groceries, or donating through the ‘Right Click’ donations platform.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, commented: "Ramadan is a time of generosity and reflection, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility to support the communities we serve. We’ve introduced easy ways to give back when ordering food or groceries, and thanks to our incredible partners, we hope to drive meaningful impact that extends beyond Ramadan and fosters a spirit of ongoing giving."

Through Careem’s in-app donations platform, Right Click, customers can contribute directly to a number of charitable organizations, including Dubai Cares, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Emirates Red Crescent, and Beit Al Khair in the UAE. Customers can also set up automatic recurring donations, ensuring a consistent and long-term impact.

Customers in the UAE can purchase and donate food baskets with items like rice, flour, beans and cooking oil through Careem Groceries. The baskets will be distributed to communities across the UAE in partnership with the UAE Food Bank.

Careem Food is bringing back the popular “Eat a Plate to Fill a Plate” campaign in collaboration with over 500 restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. For every food order placed through the app, AED 2 will be automatically donated to the World Food Programme in the UAE, helping to provide meals to communities in need during Ramadan.

Careem colleagues will also distribute Iftar meals to captains at least 3 times a week in the UAE, and every day in Jordan. Careem’s Ramadan initiatives are part of its commitment to leveraging technology for social good, making it easier for communities to come together and support one another during the holy month.

To support communities in need through Careem this Ramadan, download or open the latest version of the Careem app.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

