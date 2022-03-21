Dubai, UAE:– Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), renowned for creating exceptional hospitality and lifestyle experiences, announces a new concept named ATTIKO, a sleek rooftop, high-energy lounge that will be recognized as the city’s newest happening destination.

An upscale venue boasting the most envied views of the city, ATTIKO is a breathtaking location for sundowners to late-night gatherings where guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with live DJs and deep, soulful, energetic music.

Scheduled for a Q2 2022 opening, ATTIKO will present an imaginative cuisine featuring a curated selection of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes and an extensive menu of international hops, grapes, and exciting handcrafted cocktails.

ATTIKO means “the attic,” and as the name suggests, the premium yet welcoming venue is aptly located at the rooftop of the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, a great spot to catch the beauty of Dubai’s golden sunset and night-lights of the city’s iconic skyline.

The 600sqm space will feature an enchanting green foliage environment with floor-to-ceiling windows with interiors that exude modern and contemporary design and a large outdoor terrace with incredible panoramic views.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group, says: “We are pleased to announce the addition of ATTIKO to our growing lifestyle portfolio. This signature outlet is equipped with key elements for guests to experience the true meaning of having a great time. ATTIKO is about the view, food, music, and high-energy vibe. It will be the best go-to rooftop destination for guests looking to unwind and celebrate life.”

Celebrating its first 10 years, SHG continues its aggressive growth and plans to increase its portfolio to over 50 operating venues and to extend footprints to 14 countries by the end of the year.

