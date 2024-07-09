Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sunmarke School is thrilled to announce the outstanding results of its International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) Class of 2024. This year, Sunmarke students have once again surpassed global standards and set new records, demonstrating the exceptional quality of education and student achievement at the institution. The Class of 2024 has achieved an average IBDP score of 36.4, more than six points above the global average, placing the Sunmarke cohort among the very best in Dubai. This remarkable performance is the highest ever recorded at Sunmarke, showcasing the dedication and hard work of the students and the exceptional support provided by educators.

Nicholas Rickford, Principal of Sunmarke School, expressed immense pride in the achievements of the Class of 2024. "Fortes Education is extremely proud of Sunmarke students' achievements this year. That our students have exceeded global and regional averages quite considerably is testament to their own remarkable efforts and the guidance and expertise of our fantastic teachers. An average of 36.4 puts us in the Outstanding bracket of schools not only in Dubai but worldwide."

Key Highlights:

Average score of 36.4, more than 6 points above the world average

Sunmarke School has also outperformed leading schools in Dubai, with an impressive 26% of the students scoring 40 points or more

95% of students exceeded the world average

67% scored 35 or more points

The highest individual score was 42 points

Highest average score Sunmarke has ever achieved

Thomas Housham, Head of 6th Form at Sunmarke School, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the IBDP and the balanced achievements of the students. "The IBDP is a challenging programme for students, and I have great admiration for the broad range of academic success they have achieved. Despite the challenges of the many parts to the IB Diploma Programme, our students have not only achieved academic success, but still managed to embrace all the qualities embedded within the IB Programme to make the most of their post 16 education. They are very much more to us than a number on a paper."

This year's results showcase a remarkable improvement from previous years, with the average score jumping from 34.5 in 2023 to an impressive 36.4 in 2024. This significant leap, outperforming leading schools in Dubai, places Sunmarke School firmly in the "Outstanding" category of schools, not just in Dubai but on a global scale. Sunmarke's IBDP graduates are set to attend some of the world's most prestigious universities, including University College London, New York University, Bocconi, and Erasmus. The students' diverse university destinations across the UK, Netherlands, USA, and Canada reflect the global recognition of their talents and the comprehensive preparation they have received at Sunmarke.

The IBDP's comprehensive approach to education has been instrumental in preparing students for their future academic endeavours. One student shared, "The IBDP allows you to be more hands-on with your learning, as you are able to explore areas of personal interest, as well as applying the knowledge learned in class to real-life experiences." Another graduate highlighted the programme's interdisciplinary nature: "Instead of focusing on just a few subjects, it allowed me to experience knowledge from many different perspectives, giving us an insight into some of the most pressing global issues."

Parents have also expressed their gratitude for the school's support. One parent commented, "As parents, we are grateful that our son has been studying his last two years at Sunmarke; it was a good decision. Your academic support and guidance during these two years has been invaluable to him and will stay with him forever."

Looking ahead, Sunmarke School is committed to maintaining this upward trajectory. The school's focus on personalised learning, critical thinking, and global awareness continues to prepare students for the challenges of higher education and beyond. As part of the Fortes Education group, Sunmarke School's success reflects the organisation's broader commitment to educational excellence. Fortes Education, a leading education provider in the UAE, has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in student achievement. The group's innovative approach to learning, combining rigorous academics with character development and real-world skills, has been pivotal in shaping the success of Sunmarke and its sister schools.

Fortes Education's vision of creating "happy children, confident individuals, and successful learners" is exemplified in the achievements of Sunmarke's Class of 2024. By fostering an environment that encourages curiosity, resilience, and global mindedness, Fortes Education continues to set new standards in international education, preparing students not just for university, but for life as future leaders and changemakers in an increasingly complex world. As Sunmarke School celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence, inspiring future generations of students to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on the world.

About Sunmarke School

Sunmarke School, a part of the Fortes Education family, is a leading educational institution in Dubai known for its innovative and character-building approach to learning. Recognised as one of the top five schools in the region, Sunmarke School boasts outstanding results in both the International Baccalaureate (IB) and A-Level programmes. It also takes pride in its successful university placements and student corporate internships, testifying to its commitment to academic excellence.

The school is globally recognised as a leader in Positive Education. At Sunmarke School, students are encouraged to thrive not just intellectually, but also emotionally and socially. This holistic approach to education ensures that students are equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the challenges of the modern world confidently. Located in JVT, Sunmarke School offers a vibrant and dynamic learning environment.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education, founded over 40 years ago by Mrs. Shakuntala Mankani, is a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education. The organisation operates schools and early education centers that foster academic excellence, character development, and well-being. With a team of over 900 passionate educators and innovators, Fortes Education is home to two prestigious schools, Regent International School and Sunmarke School, and a leading early education brand, Jumeirah International Nursery.

Regent International School, a top-tier institution in the UAE, offers an enriched British education that emphasises not only academic achievement but also personal growth and values. Sunmarke School, recognised as one of the most transformative schools in the Middle East, provides an ambitious, values-based education that secures top university placements for its students. Jumeirah International Nursery, with nine branches across the UAE, sets the standard for early education excellence. The cornerstone of Fortes Education's approach is Positive Education, a unique blend of Positive Psychology and best teaching practices that allow individuals, schools, and communities to flourish.