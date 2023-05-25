Dubai, UAE: Sumo Sushi & Bento, the originator of family friendly sushi dining in the region launched new “Sweet Summer Fun” drinks at their interactive CSR event by sharing a day of happiness with students at Rashid Centre for People of Determination during the week of happiness with the ideology of sharing and giving back to the community.

The Sumo Sushi & Bento CSR activity was initiated to share happiness with students for the “Put a Smile, Win the Heart” campaign. The children at the Rashid Centre for People of Determination had the first taste of the drinks after enjoying various art activities and fun dance sessions with the Sumo Sushi & Bento staff and gave the drinks a nod of approval in terms of taste and quenching the thirst.

The children enjoyed a Meet & Greet session with Kenji and took home gifts. The Sumo Sushi & Bento staff loved the fun activities along with the children while enjoying the refreshing and delicious “Sweet Summer Fun” drinks achieving their goal to make the “Put a Smile, Win the Heart” campaign a success.