UAE: Sumo Sushi & Bento, one of UAE’s Japanese restaurant chains opens its 14th franchised location in Mirdif Hills Avenue Mall, Dubai at Shop 20 & 22. This also marks its 18th outlet in the Middle East and Southern Europe. The Grand opening will take place on 7th June, 6:30pm onwards. Guests can enjoy exciting games and activities in the likes of Origami Crane Tutorial, Japanese Kendama and Live Food Carving.

Ms. Julianne Holt-Kailihiwa, CEO, Sumo International Inc. LLC said, “Sumo Sushi & Bento continues to expand its business and franchise in the region. This is an exciting and proud moment for the brand to open its 14th outlet in the UAE. Japanese cuisine is growing in its popularity around the Middle East, and we would like to think that Sumo's formula of personal service, affordable cuisine and fresh ingredients have gone a long way towards making it the favored choice across all nationalities.”

“The ‘Japanese food wave’ is here to stay and the developing residential area of Mirdif Hills was the prime location to expand the new branch outlet strategically and align with our vision to provide a happy and fun dining experience to its residents.”

Japanese cuisine has become a favorite of many because it is very suitable to those with specific dietary preferences and restrictions. The clean flavors and generous use of vegetables provides ample of options for vegetarians and vegans while non-vegetarians can delight in high quality varieties of seafood, meat, and spices. In UAE, Japanese eateries continues to grow in popularity because there is no lack of people who enjoy unique flavorful ingredients and delicious healthy fine dining in the city.

The opening hours of Sumo’s Mirdif Hills Avenue Mall outlet is from Monday -Thursday 10 AM-11 PM and Friday-Sunday 10 AM-11:30 PM with its location map at https://goo.gl/maps/umgJXH9QKENtGFTSA

About Sumo Sushi & Bento

Seven days a week, Sumo Chefs serve up a wide variety to please any palate from the popular bento boxes, noodle dishes and traditional sushi to the ever famous and Signature Samurai, Sushi Sandwiches, Poke Bowls, and Salmon Lovers Bento. The sushi menu offers an extended range of healthy options and quality food at value prices. For more information, please visit https://sumosushibento.com or call us at 8007866

