Dubai, UAE: Summertown Interiors, the UAE’s leading sustainable fit-out contractor, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, revealing significant progress in waste management. The company diverted 58% of project waste from landfills, surpassing its annual target by 18%. This achievement is a key milestone in its JOURNEY2030 strategy, which aligns with global and regional sustainability goals, including the UN SDGs and UAE Green Agenda 2030.

The ninth annual sustainability report covering the fiscal year from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, details Summertown Interiors’ progress across eight critical areas:

Sustainable Projects: 21% of 24 Summertown projects achieved LEED accreditation, with 51% of materials sustainably sourced. A new project management software, Mastt, was introduced to enhance real-time data tracking and efficiency across all projects, and CyberSafe training was implemented to strengthen IT security across all operations.

Environmental Impact: Alongside significant waste diversion successes, Summertown recorded a 30% reduction in water intensity per person (3.6 m³) and a 3.6% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions (838 kg CO2e) per person compared to the previous year. The improvements in waste management are largely credited to Summertown’s continued participation in the “Living Business Programme 2023” with the National Bank of Fujairah, which facilitated partnerships aimed at further reducing construction waste sent to landfills.

Social: Summertown Interiors became the first fit-out contractor to earn Great Place To Work recognition, with 88% of employees recommending the company. Its diverse and inclusive workforce comprises 14 nationalities and 34.8% female representation, significantly higher than the UAE construction sector’s 9% average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Community: The Summertown Employer Supported Volunteering Scheme was introduced, giving employees two paid days annually to contribute to community initiatives and meaningful volunteer work.

Transparency and Anti-corruption: The company maintained a spotless record with zero incidents of corruption reported. This was supported by 100% of employees completing anti-corruption training.

Economic Performance: Despite a 32% turnover adjustment, Summertown Interiors remains financially stable, with turnover figures only 4% below the five-year average. The company achieved an In-Country Value (ICV) score of 25% in Dubai and 26% in Abu Dhabi, reflecting its commitment to local economic value creation by prioritising local suppliers and resources.

Human Rights: All employees completed human rights training, and 100% of vendors were vetted through rigorous procurement processes. No employee grievances were reported, underscoring the company’s commitment to a fair and respectful workplace.

Marcos Bish, Managing Director of Summertown Interiors, commented: "Our 2024 Sustainability Report highlights our unwavering commitment to sustainability. JOURNEY2030 isn’t just a strategy—it’s our north star, guiding us to deliver sustainable interior solutions and create a safe, thriving workplace. We align with the UAE’s national sustainability agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals because we believe in a future where every project contributes to a better world.

“Over the past year, we’ve focused on meeting external sustainability accreditations for all projects, eliminating waste to landfills from our offices and sites, and improving workplace happiness and well-being. As we move forward, we’re committed to leading the charge in sustainable fit-out practices and education, constantly evolving and innovating to meet our JOURNEY2030 goals.”

The Summertown 2024 Sustainability Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, ensuring high-quality reporting grounded in principles of accuracy, balance, clarity and verifiability. Summertown Interiors also conducts extensive internal assurance processes, including reviews by the sustainability committee, corporate team members, and all responsible departments to uphold the report’s integrity and reliability.

The full 2024 Sustainability Report and GRI Index can be downloaded from the Summertown Interiors’ website: www.summertown.ae

