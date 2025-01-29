Sukoon Workplace Savings Solutions Limited (SWSS), a fully owned subsidiary of Sukoon Insurance, has launched GO SAVER Employee Money Purchase Scheme, serving corporates in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Designed to provide secure end-of-service benefit and workplace savings, GO SAVER aims at putting employees’ and employers’ financial protection at the forefront.

With GO SAVER, employees will have access to a diversified choice of investments that have been carefully designed. The offering features a fully capital protected option provided by Sukoon Insurance and Generali Global Pension, a selected list of independent funds, including Shariah-compliant solutions, and a range of risk-based portfolios offered by Franklin Templeton, designed to cater to diverse risk appetites.

GO SAVER is operational and available to clients. It is built on a comprehensive framework that complies with applicable regulations. While acting as the plan administrator, Sukoon Workplace Savings Solutions Limited has partnered with CSC which provides the trustee and operator services.

This unique proposition demonstrates Sukoon’s unwavering commitment to improve the labour market in the UAE, by enhancing the financial well-being of employees.

Emmanuel Deschamps, Chairman of SWSS commented, "The launch of GO SAVER marks a significant milestone in our ambition in the workplace savings landscape. What has been driving us and will continue to drive us is to offer solutions in the UAE which are in line with highest international standards. We are happy to partner with globally renowned companies to launch this plan. I am confident that GO SAVER will provide a competitive advantage to clients and help us in becoming a reference in the region for exceptional customer service”.

ABOUT GO SAVER

The Go-Saver EMP Scheme (GO SAVER), established as a DIFC trust, is a DFSA approved Employee Money Purchase Scheme and has been granted Alternative Qualifying Scheme status by the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority.

ABOUT SUKOON WORKPLACE SAVINGS SOLUTIONS

Sukoon Workplace Savings Solutions Limited (SWSS) is regulated by the DFSA to provide administrator services and is a fully owned subsidiary of Sukoon Insurance, one of the leading insurers in the Middle East established in the UAE in 1975. Sukoon is committed to providing outstanding insurance solutions that help create and protect wealth and wellbeing. The Dubai-based company aims to achieve this mission by serving businesses and individuals with a team of 700+ professionals through an intensive distribution network of branches, brokers, bancassurance partners, agencies, an e-commerce platform, and a dedicated call centre. In 2023, Sukoon registered a solvency ratio of 272 percent and exemplary ratings from Standard and Poor’s (A rated), and Moody’s (A2 rated). The results clearly demonstrate the company’s financial soundness, robustness in risk management processes, effective governance, and ability to serve its clients effectively in the long run.

ABOUT CSC

CSC is the world's leading provider of business administration and compliance solutions. Privately owned and proud have celebrated our 125th anniversary in 2024, we're more than 8,000 people strong, with capabilities in more than 140 global jurisdictions.

CSC provides the trustee and operator services via their wholly owned subsidiary CSC Trustee Services (Middle East) Limited, which is regulated by the DFSA, and licensed to provide operator services to GO SAVER.

CSC’s Executive Compensation Services team, who manage the operator, provide comprehensive specialist support for share plans, pension and savings plans, deferred compensation, and carried interest plans. The team consist of highly skilled and experienced professionals who understand the complexity of ever-changing rules and regulations, and who provide end-to-end trustee management and plan administration services. For more information about CSC, please visit us at cscglobal.com.

ABOUT FRANKLIN TEMPLETION

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.