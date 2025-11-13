UAE’s Crescent Enterprises the founding and largest shareholder of XCath

Brain aneurysms a critical health concern affecting 1 in 50 people and demand technical advances for improved outcomes

Neurovascular robotics enables precise intracranial device navigation for treatment of brain aneurysms and other life-threatening endovascular conditions.

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – XCath, a medical device company dedicated to pioneering neuro-endovascular surgical robotics, and Crescent Enterprises, the founding and largest shareholder of XCath, have announced the successful first-in-human use of XCath’s EVR robotic system to treat three patients with complex brain aneurysms.

The landmark procedures were performed at The Panama Clinic in Panama City, Panama, led by Vitor Mendes Pereira, M.D., with local principal investigator Dr. Anastasio Ameijeiras Sibauste. It marks the second time in history that a surgical robot has been used in an intracranial neurovascular intervention. With these procedures, XCath’s EVR becomes the only endovascular robotic system currently in development that has achieved intracranial navigation or neurointerventional treatment. It is also the world’s first triaxial neurovascular robot to perform treatment.

This historic milestone builds on significant momentum from the UAE in pioneering solutions in medical technology. In May 2024 at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), the XCath team successfully performed the world’s first public demonstration of a simulated, remote mechanical thrombectomy (MT), during which Dr. Pereira performed the procedure from Abu Dhabi on a simulated patient in South Korea, removing a blood clot in the brain in minutes.

“This remarkable progress from XCath highlights the region’s leadership in global healthcare and solidifies Crescent Enterprises’ commitment to driving innovation in healthcare. This milestone underscores how our value focused investment strategy can deliver lifesaving impact.” said Neeraj Agrawal, XCath Board Member and Executive Director of Crescent Enterprises.

Every minute matters in conditions like stroke, a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Patients lose roughly 2 million brain cells per minute without treatment so the ability to ‘bring the specialist to the patient’ via tele-robotics can save precious time and lives. Currently, only an estimated 2–3% of stroke patients worldwide have access to mechanical thrombectomy (the clot-removal procedure) when they need it.

“Neurovascular intervention for brain aneurysm requires operating with sub-millimetric precision, demanding exceptional control and consistency,” Dr. Pereira said. “With the success of these aneurysm procedures, XCath’s system has demonstrated the potential to enhance human performance and bring a new level of precision to complex neurovascular cases. By standardizing fine movements and decision execution, robotic assistance can help transform even junior or less experienced physicians into consistent, low-risk interventionists – ultimately improving outcomes and minimizing complications.”

Brain aneurysms remain a critical and highly common health concern that demand technical advances for improved outcomes. An estimated 1 in 50 people have an unruptured brain aneurysm. Many of those people show no symptoms or warning signs until the aneurysm ruptures. Worldwide, aneurysm ruptures cause about 500,000 deaths annually, and half of those victims are under age 50. About half of all aneurysm rupture cases are fatal, and of those who survive, approximately 66% endure permanent neurological damage.

“It was exciting to witness this momentous occasion. The successful completion of these procedures marks a significant milestone in the world of endovascular robotics as we seek to improve outcomes for patients impacted by aneurysms and strokes,” said Dr. Fred Moll, Chairman of the XCath Board of Directors. “These conditions affect a significant patient population, and the ability to perform such intricate robotic interventions has the potential to revolutionize treatment for these vulnerable individuals.”

“Unlocking clinical and commercial value in neurointervention starts with making life saving intracranial care more replicable, more precise and more accessible when every minute counts,” said Eduardo Fonseca, CEO of XCath. “This milestone is a testament to the passion and dedication of our robotics, clinical and investor team. As we look to the future, the success of a trial with this level of clinical complexity lays a strong foundation for commercially viable local and telerobotic neurointerventions that improve patient outcomes.”

Founded in 2017, XCath is a dynamic startup at the cutting edge of surgical robotics. With strategically located campuses in Houston, Texas – home to the world's largest medical center – and Pangyo, South Korea, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of Korea, XCath is committed to bringing its innovative solutions to patients around the world.

The XCath endovascular robotic system is currently under development. It is not yet cleared for commercial distribution in any country.

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises was the founding investor in XCath and remains its largest shareholder, reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing healthcare technology that can positively affect lives globally. Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years.

