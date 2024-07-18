Award-winning studio opens new Dubai office.

Dubai, UAE – Studiomint, the renowned innovator in bespoke interiors, proudly announces its expansion into the United Arab Emirates with the launch of its Dubai office. This move signifies the arrival of a design powerhouse ready to redefine the concept of luxury interior design in the region. After a successful 15 years in Australia, Studiomint is poised to bring its unique design philosophy to the vibrant UAE market.

Studiomint's portfolio spans across the globe, from the Middle East to Australia, the United States to Sri Lanka, and throughout the Asia Pacific. This global experience enriches Studiomint's unique approach, blending diverse cultural influences to create spaces that are truly ahead of their time. Our expertise covers a range of sectors, including high-end villa residential, hotels, offices, restaurants, and healthcare facilities.

Our designs transform workplaces into six-star hotel experiences, residences into artful sanctuaries, and healthcare facilities into luxurious retreats. This is the essence of Studiomint – breaking boundaries and seamlessly merging sectors to deliver unexpected, awe-inspiring results.

Our design philosophy combines aesthetics, functionality, and a deep understanding of client aspirations. We don’t just design spaces; we craft experiences that resonate with the very essence of our clients' dreams Studiomint’s impressive roster of clients, including Red Cross, Yamaha, Fairmont, and Ritz-Carlton, speaks volumes about our capability and reputation.

As we establish our presence in Dubai, we aim to set new trends in luxury interiors, combining global expertise with local inspiration. Each project we undertake is a unique narrative waiting to unfold, transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences Ilya Frolov, CEO of Studiomint, says: "Our expansion into Dubai marks a significant milestone for Studiomint. After a successful 15 years in Australia, we are excited to bring our unique design philosophy to the UAE, a region known for its appreciation of luxury and innovation.

Our team is dedicated to creating interiors that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations, blending global trends with local sensibilities. We look forward to contributing to the vibrant design landscape of Dubai and the broader Middle East."

Developers, government agencies, project managers, and hotel owners – both local and international – take note. Studiomint is not just expanding; we are bringing a new dimension to Dubai's design scene. If you are seeking a partner to transform your wildest design dreams into reality while pushing the boundaries of luxury and functionality, your search ends here.

Get ready, Dubai. Studiomint is here to turn the world of interiors into gold, redefining luxury with every project.