Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: S Eleven Educational, an investment company specialising in development through investment in innovative educational initiatives and partnerships with leading global expertise to transform the education sector, has announced the launch of an expansion project for the Strathclyde University – Bahrain campus. This expansion will take place in the Harbour Heights, owned by Infracorp, a company specialising in investment in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, in a strategic move aimed at enhancing academic excellence and developing educational and research infrastructure in the Kingdom.

The expansion agreement signing was attended by Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal of Strathclyde University - Scotland, Mr Khaled Al Hammadi, Managing Director of S Eleven Holding, Mr Hisham Alrayes, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Infracorp, and Mr. Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp.

The university will undergo a comprehensive expansion, featuring newly equipped spaces dedicated to practical training. This includes four state-of-the-art laboratories for Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic, Chemical, and Civil Engineering programmes, all adhering to the standards of the Strathclyde University’s UK parent campus. The project aligns with the university's vision to meet the growing demand for academic and research programmes and will involve increasing academic and administrative staff to support the enhanced educational process. Furthermore, over 2,000 square meters will be allocated to specialised equipment areas and collaborative workspaces, fostering the integration of education and industrial innovation.

On this occasion, Dr. Abdullah Al Sada, General Manager of S Eleven Educational, stated: "We are proud of our partnership with Strathclyde University – Bahrain to provide an innovative educational experience. These new facilities and laboratories will serve as centers of innovation, enabling students to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to face real-world challenges. This expansion reflects our continuous commitment to fostering an advanced educational system that aligns perfectly with the ambitious goals of the Kingdom of Bahrain, supporting the Kingdom's aspirations towards innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness."

Professor Stephen McArthur, President of Strathclyde University – Bahrain, also expressed his happiness with this important step and the purposeful expansion to achieve the university's vision in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to growth in the academic and research programs offered.

For his part, Mr Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, commented: "At Infracorp, we are keen to adopt a future vision aimed at promoting education and innovation in the Kingdom of Bahrain through our participation in this strategic project to expand the Strathclyde University – Bahrain campus. We are also committed to providing advanced infrastructure solutions that support the latest technologies and enhance the level of education and scientific research. Our partnership with Strathclyde University and S Eleven Educational is a distinguished model of cooperation, which positively reflects on the Kingdom's vision for achieving sustainable development and promoting economic growth. We also strive to provide an integrated educational environment that enables students to face the challenges of the times and compete globally."

The project is scheduled to be completed before the start of the next academic year, which confirms the university's position as a beacon of education and scientific research in the Kingdom of Bahrain and contributes to preparing graduates capable of driving progress in the fields of engineering and technology at the local and global levels.

For more information about Infracorp projects, please visit the website www.infracorp.bh. Follow the latest company news via @infracorp.bh on Instagram, and Infracorp Bahrain on LinkedIn.

About S Eleven Educational:

S Eleven Educational is a leading investment company established in January 2024 with the aim of making a significant impact in the education sector. It seeks to achieve this by investing in innovative educational initiatives with meaningful impact and by collaborating with top global experts. The company partners with thought leaders and pioneers in educational, academic, technical, and practical approaches to serve all age groups. Additionally, it translates a deep understanding of changes in the education landscape into its projects and strengthens its partnerships.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh