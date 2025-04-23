​​​​​​UAE – Following a competitive pitch process, StickyGinger has successfully retained the PR mandate for FUJIFILM INSTAX, strengthening its partnership with the global leader in instant photography. The mandate now extends beyond the GCC, with new markets added in Egypt and Iraq.

StickyGinger’s innovative PR approach will amplify FUJIFILM INSTAX’s presence across the region through compelling storytelling and engaging campaigns, elevating the iconic brand with impactful narratives and strategic partnerships, targeting new generations of consumer.

“We’re excited to continue our journey with FUJIFILM INSTAX into 2026,” said Heba Hemdan, Head of PR of StickyGinger. “Partnering with a brand that leaves an unforgettable impact through innovation and cultural insight has allowed us to build on the incredible work they already do. We look forward to capturing more moments, elevating the brand even further, and introducing its fun, vibrant world to new regional audiences while maintaining the energy, excitement, and creativity we've already brought to the GCC.”

The agency’s work with INSTAX has produced impressive results, connecting the brand with consumers through dynamic influencer-driven campaigns, experiential events, and vibrant storytelling. With the addition of Egypt and Iraq, StickyGinger will leverage the brand narratives even further through its diverse, multi-lingual team and cross-platform integration, to further drive engagement and brand loyalty.

“To continue being the trusted partner for INSTAX is a testament to the strength of our relationship with the regional team,” said Dalia Farghaly, PR Director and INSTAX Account Lead. “We work with a brand that already embodies cool, and we focus on elevating that even further. Creating impact is not just about spreading a message; it’s about crafting the right stories with the right people and partners – and we’re excited to keep pushing the limits of creativity, together with INSTAX.”

