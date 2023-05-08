The new positioning is supported by the growth and expansion of its in-house Creative Studio

The announcement is marked with the launch of its new website at wearestickyginger.com.

Dubai – After over a decade in the region providing world-class PR services to iconic global brands, StickyGinger today announces it is broadening its offering to include social media, digital, and creative services. The creative & communications agency, now with four talented teams that work both independently, or together as a single, integrated force, marks the news of its growth with the launch of its new website - wearestickyginger.com.

StickyGinger is also launching its in-house Creative Studio, housing creatives, art directors, animators, digital designers, videographers, content creators and copywriters. The Creative Studio will support the agency’s PR, Social Media and Digital departments as well as provide standalone creative services to local, regional and global brands.

Lucy Freeman, Founding Partner of StickyGinger, said: “Our shift towards a more integrated approach comes in response to the demands and needs of our clients. More and more we are seeing brands require end-to-end communications solutions that help meet their communication as well as commercial objectives. Our new in-house studio, social and digital expertise, perfectly complements our PR mindset to deliver award-winning work for some of the biggest and most recognisable brands in the world.”

The agency’s Creative Studio has already been instrumental in the launch of Levi’s latest out-of-home Ramadan campaign, “Good Today, Better Tomorrow.” delivering the concept, production, artwork and social media assets. The outdoor advertising campaign is live across the UAE and KSA and can also been seen in-store and via Levi’s regional social media channels.

As part of the expansion of the agency, StickyGinger has revealed a bold new visual identity. Inspired by the idea that “Great Work Matters”, the agency’s new brand is intended to let its ideas do the talking.

StickyGinger was founded in 2011 and has since grown to over 50 consultants across Dubai and Riyadh. It counts Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Bang & Olufsen, De’Longhi Group, Michelin Guide Dubai, Marriott and more within its current client portfolio.